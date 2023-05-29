Politics
Boris Johnson has ‘unfinished business’ so don’t rule out a return, says MP for Workington Man
Ministers’ trust in civil servants is plummeting as civil service campaigners leak more damaging stories ahead of a Labor government next year, a prominent Boris Johnson supporter has claimed.
Mark Jenkinson, the Tory MP for Workington, said Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, lacked the moral standing to restore politicians’ faith in a civil service already badly damaged by Sue Grays’ defection to Labour.
News that Boris Johnson had been referred to the police over new allegations of breaching lockdown rules on the advice of officials and the revelation that Suella Braverman had implicated her private office in a speeding offense bolstered suspicions of officials among some conservatives. Many were already furious at the surprise defection of Gray, a senior civil servant, to Labor.
Dom Raab, Steve Barclay allegations, Suella I have concerns that some of this stuff is politically motivated. I think we have lost or are in danger of losing the ability to [civil servants] to serve the government of the day.
Although limited to a few he calls activists, the exhaustion of faith threatens the whole system. I don’t want to end up with an Americanization with political appointments at the top.
We are in this situation where these activists think there may be a change of government in the near future, so there is a danger that everything we say will be ignored.
Responsibility for ensuring the impartiality of the civil service rests with its leader, but the current Cabinet Secretary, Mr Case, was himself caught up in Partygate and is widely seen as nearing the end of his term. .
Given some of the things that have been reported about him, I’m not sure he has the character to [restore ministers faith in civil servants].
He suggests that the Cabinet Office did everything possible to harm Johnson, not only by referring the diary entries to the police, but by telling the Commons Privileges Committee that it had done so.
There is a political element to what, apart from the Westminster bubble, is a non-story that obviously originated in the Cabinet Office. I was quite surprised at the referral to the police, but also the proactive inclusion of the Privileges Committee.
You would expect them to have made the referral to the police, which would have been made public, so the privileges committee could have come back and asked for details, but to proactively go to the privileges committee, I don’t know what was the intention there.
The criticism of civil service campaigners by a top Johnson ally comes as the former prime minister rallies his supporters to defend him as the results of the Commons Privileges Committee inquiry are due to be released.
The verdict threatens to widen divisions between Tory MPs desperate to move on and those like Jenkinson who resisted attempts to impeach Johnson until the end.
When a pollster coined the term Workington man to describe the type of swing voter the Tories needed to win back, it put the town of West Cumbria at the center of the electoral battle map.
As the man who won Workington for the Tories in 2019, after defecting to Ukip’s party, Jenkinson epitomizes the political realignment that propelled Johnson to No 10.
So what is the Workington man thinking today, three and a half years and two prime ministers later?
The man from Workington still doesn’t understand why we ended up in a position where we deposed two leaders chosen by the members and ended up in the situation we had at the end of last year. He understands the limits Covid and Ukraine have placed on our ability to deliver on key manifesto commitments, but wants to see them delivered by the next election.
Jenkinson says it would be unwise to rule out a Johnson return. Never say never. His tenure was not what I wanted for him or what he wanted for himself. He has unfinished business and I think he has a lot to offer.
He pauses when asked how Rishi Sunak would be received if he walked into a pub in Workington. Without wanting to be taken out of context, it is not Boris, however, since the beginning of the year we are ready to give him a chance. The narrative there is changing and I hope to put that to the test very, very soon, he adds, confirming that he is trying to get the Prime Minister to visit his constituency.
Contrary to what some of his critics might expect, the MP is measured on migration and thinks the Tories need to be braver on building homes. Without Johnson’s unique connection, the party must work harder to convince those who lent their votes in 2019 that the Conservatives are truly on their side.
We must be a party of aspiration. And that aspiration must include owning your own home. He says years of infighting over planning goals and reforms have allowed for a negative narrative of a divided party and a government backing down on the issue. If so, then it is an error.
Jenkinson, 41, thinks gender reassignment surgery is only suitable for a very small number of people, putting him on the front lines of the culture war on trans issues. He makes no apologies for being a keyboard warrior and says he considers his frequent Twitter fights a sport.
There’s an element of me in some of these arguments that is trying to get its way, if I do some of the more controversial things that allow other colleagues, especially women, to fall behind. I’m here to absorb some of the worst criticism that allows others to make more reasoned arguments.
