Invitable Donald Trump | The Press





Like the marmot that is pushed into the hole on the right, but which comes out through the one on the left, Donald Trump never leaves and always comes back.

Posted 1:33 am Updated 7:00 am

I remember the sort of physical relief I felt after his electoral defeat in November 2020 and my subsequent rehab.

Perhaps in 20 years we will look back on the Trump years as a sort of delirious interlude in American life? In the same way that the image of a mayor of Toronto who smoked crack not even 10 years ago comes back to us, as in a kind of haze.

Did it really happen?

Thirty months later, he is here. He is very, very there. And everything indicates that he will be the Republican candidate for the presidency next year. After the flop of Ron DeSantis’ campaign launch this week, that’s increasingly likely.

PHOTO CHANDAN KHANNA, FRANCE-PRESSE ARCHIVES AGENCY

Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida and candidate for the Republican nomination for the 2024 US Presidential

In the paragraph I have just described lies the mystery of Trump’s political survival.

DeSantis slips up talking about the war in Ukraine this winter: he plunges 10 points in the polls.

He looks like an amateur in a bad Twitter Zoom: he’s diving even lower.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, was found to be a sex offender and liar by a civil jury this spring. Consequence? Nothing. He is by far the favorite of the people in his party.

He reiterated recently that he will pardon most of those imprisoned for invading the Capitol. Very good people who tried to prevent the confirmation of an election result, causing the death of a policeman and injuries to more than 100 others. Just this week, the leader of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group, was sentenced to 18½ years in prison for attempting to overthrow the government. Is he among this most fine people?

In a party officially sensitive to law and order, this would normally be considered a gaffe for a politician. But for Trump, it went very well, it didn’t change anything. Nor his condemnation of the FBI, the CIA, the prosecutors, in short, the entire apparatus of law enforcement and intelligence.

His company, the Trump Organization, was fined $1.6 million for tax evasion. Bof!

He was charged in criminal court with fraud for paying campaign money to porn actress Stormy Daniels. He will have a trial next year. Re-bof!

He is under investigation in Georgia for trying to obstruct the work of election officials. He is being investigated by a special prosecutor for inciting insurrection for the January 2021 invasion of the Capitol. Ah, yes, there are also the top secret documents in his garage.

Boof, boof, boof and boof.

How can we not die politically of everything?

Republicans who despised the man Trump explained to me that they supported him for religious reasons. Or tax. Or for the Republicans to finally win, after losing with mister nice guy John McCain, Mitt Romney.

However, precisely, he lost in 2020. He had fewer votes than his rival in 2016. His party did poorly in the mid-term elections of 2018 and 2022.

Not serious: he is still enthroned.

The opportunity is good for the Republicans, however, to change for a candidate above all legal suspicion.

But as in a cult, the leader is the object of an unwavering personality cult on the part of what is called his base, which is not small.

Most Americans want nothing to do with a Trump-Biden rematch, according to a poll released this week. But only a third of Republicans do not want Trump as their candidate. Most Democrats would prefer someone other than Biden. In other words, the partisan fervor that Trump is the object of in his party does not even compare.

Everything can change, of course, but what is more likely is that Americans will have the choice next between a man who will be 82 years old at the start of his next term, or a candidate who will have three or four criminal trials to deal with.

I once thought that Trump’s string of electoral defeats and his legal troubles would at least convince Republicans of one thing: they can’t win with him anymore. Independents, that bloc between the two parties that makes or breaks governments in the United States, are not very inclined to vote for him. It’s a foil. Many Republicans think so, some even dare to say so publicly. There’s a reason so much money goes to DeSantis.

But still it is necessary to be chosen by the readers of the party. And the more it goes, the more they support Trump. Good luck tamping down this democratic nihilist without destroying everything in his path during the fall and the primaries.

I shouldn’t have compared it to the groundhog, a peaceful animal that hibernates for six months.

Trump knows no rest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lapresse.ca/international/chroniques/2023-05-28/l-inevitable-donald-trump.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

