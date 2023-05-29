Modi inaugurates India’s grand new parliament

Text size





Flanked by priests, Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new Indian parliament on Sunday in a ceremony steeped in religious symbolism but boycotted by opposition parties.

The new hexagonal building – shaped like a coffin, an opposition party has said – is the centerpiece of a redesign of the heart of New Delhi by Modi aimed at ridding India’s capital of remnants of British colonial rule.

“India is not only a democratic nation but also the mother of democracy,” Modi said.

“It is not just a building…it is the temple of democracy that gives the world a message of India’s determination.”

The unveiling was preceded by a multi-faith prayer ceremony and Modi then entered the chamber accompanied by a group of chanting Hindu seers in saffron robes before installing a ceremonial scepter.

Later, he entered the chamber to chants of “Modi Modi” by government lawmakers.

Many members of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) espouse the idea of ​​Hindu hegemony in the Hindu-majority nation of 1.4 billion, which is home to multiple faiths and has a strictly secular constitution.

Sunday’s ceremony also took place on the birthday of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a prominent Hindu ideologue who mentored the assassin of independence hero Mahatma Gandhi.

Nineteen opposition parties boycotted the event because Modi, not India’s President Draupadi Murmu, was inaugurating the new chamber, calling it a “direct assault on our democracy”.

Modi “relentlessly gutted” parliament, with opposition lawmakers “disqualified, suspended and muted” and laws passed “with almost no debate”, according to a party statement.

The new legislature building stands next to the aging and cramped colonial-era parliament building designed by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker in the 1920s which it will replace.

The often restless legislature saw a series of raucous disruptions in February as the government blocked demands from the opposition – led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi – for an investigation into links between Modi and tycoon Gautam Adani.

Adani’s business empire has been hit by allegations of accounting fraud, which he denies.

Rahul Gandhi, the embattled scion of India’s most famous political dynasty, was disqualified from the lower parliament days later after being sentenced to two years in prison in an unrelated criminal defamation case over a remark by campaign in 2019.

“Prime Minister considers the inauguration of Parliament a crowning achievement,” Gandhi tweeted on Sunday.

But Amit Malviya, who heads the BJP’s social media campaign, pointed to the 1927 inauguration of the old parliament building by the British viceroy and attended by Gandhi’s great-great-grandfather, Motilal Nehru.

“Congress, which then had no qualms about genuflecting to the British, now has a problem attending the inauguration, even if the person conducting the ceremony is a democratically elected prime minister,” said Malviya to AFP.

Outside, police arrested several wrestlers, including Olympic medalists, along with dozens of their supporters as they attempted to march towards parliament, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

A group of wrestlers has been organizing a sit-in since last month to demand the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh, the head of the wrestling federation who is also a BJP lawmaker, over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation that he denies.

Among those arrested and taken to buses were Olympic bronze medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.