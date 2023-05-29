India’s opposition boycotts inauguration of new parliament in rare show of unity against Narendra Modi’s ruling party

India’s main opposition parties boycotted the inauguration of a new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rare show of unity against his ruling Hindu nationalist party.

Mr Modi opened the capital’s new building on Sunday by offering prayers as Hindu priests chanted religious hymns.

Opposition parties criticized the event, saying Mr Modi had ousted President Draupadi Murmu, who has only ceremonial powers but is the head of state and the highest constitutional authority.

Shortly after the inauguration, a visibly beaming Mr Modi entered parliament to enthusiastic applause from his party politicians who chanted “Modi, Modi”.

He gave a nearly 40-minute speech in which he hailed India’s parliamentary democracy and said the country had left behind its colonial past, referring to the old parliament building built by the British when they ruled India.

“India is the mother of democracy,” Mr Modi said, as parliamentarians knocked on their desks.

“Several years of foreign domination have robbed us of our pride. Today, India has left behind this colonial mindset.”

Narendra Modi prays before inaugurating the new parliament building.

The leader of the opposition Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, tweeted: “Parliament is the voice of the people. The Prime Minister regards the inauguration of Parliament as a crowning achievement.”

At least 19 opposition parties skipped the event, which coincided with the birthday of a Hindu nationalist ideologue.

Opposition parties said in a statement on Wednesday that Mr Modi’s decision to inaugurate the building was “a grave insult” to Indian democracy, as the government had “disqualified, suspended and muted” politicians from opposition while passing “controversial legislation” with little debate.

“When the soul of democracy has been sucked out of parliament, we find no value in a new building,” the parties said.

Powerful Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said the opposition had politicized the event. Other leaders of Mr Modi’s party said the boycott was an insult to the prime minister.

Modi’s ‘vanity project’

India's main opposition parties boycotted the inauguration in a rare show of unity against the ruling Hindu Nationalist Party.

The new triangular-shaped building constructed at an estimated cost of $120 million ($184 million) is part of a $2.8 billion revamp of British-era offices and residences in central New Delhi, including blocks of buildings to house government ministries and departments. , and the new private residence of Mr. Modi. The whole project, called “Central Vista”, extends over 3.2 kilometers.

The project was announced in 2019 and Mr. Modi laid the groundwork in December 2020.

The plan drew fierce criticism from opposition politicians, architects and heritage experts, many of whom called it irresponsible for the environment, a threat to cultural heritage and too expensive.

Outrage grew in 2021, when at least 12 opposition parties questioned the timeline for the project, saying it was built as the country faced a devastating rise in COVID cases. They called the redesign Mr Modi’s “vanity project” and said its construction took priority over the loss of lives and livelihoods during the pandemic.

The "Central Vista" project has drawn criticism from India's main opposition parties.

A year earlier, a group of 60 former civil servants wrote an open letter to Mr Modi highlighting the architectural value of the old parliament and said the new plan would “irrevocably” destroy the region’s cultural heritage.

Mr Modi’s government said the revamp was needed as the old building ‘showed signs of distress and overuse’ and the new design ‘combines the country’s heritage and traditions’.

The new building sits directly opposite the old Indian parliament, a circular structure designed by British architects in the early 20th century. The new four-storey building has a total of 1,272 seats divided into two chambers, almost 500 more than the previous one.

The old parliament will be transformed into a museum.

The golden scepter

Hindu priests present a golden royal scepter to Narendra Modi.

During Sunday’s televised ceremony, Mr Modi bowed before a golden royal scepter which his Bharatiya Janata party said symbolized the transfer of power when it was presented to the country’s first prime minister on the eve of India’s independence from Britain in 1947. Dozens of Hindu priests followed Mr Modi inside parliament, where he installed the scepter near the speaker’s chair .

Mr Modi’s critics and opposition leaders have questioned the historicity of the scepter, saying the emblem is appropriate for a monarchy, not a democracy.

The controversy over the new legislative building comes just months after opposition leaders protested Mr Gandhi’s disqualification from parliament in a libel case over remarks he made about the surname by Mr. Modi.

The royal golden scepter was installed near the speaker's chair at the start of the inaugural ceremony.

Barely a mile from the ceremony, a heavy police presence overpowered about 100 protesting Indian wrestlers and their supporters. They accuse their federation president of sexual misconduct and had planned to march to the new parliament building. Some of the protesters clashed with police and were taken to a bus.

Indian Wrestling Federation chairman Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied the charges, is a powerful lawmaker in Mr Modi’s party.

