Prabowo again praises Jokowi’s leadership

Again the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto praised the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This time, Prabowo praised Jokowi as he witnessed the transport of Habib Munzir Almusawa to Rawajati, South Jakarta.

In his remarks, Prabowo first touched on the current global situation. The war between Ukraine and Russia, he said, had a huge impact.

“The whole world is now facing a tense situation, just in Europe which is said to be the most advanced country, the most democratic country, just in Europe there has been a terrible war, the war has been going on for over year between Ukraine and Russia,” said in South Jakarta on Sunday (28/5/2023).

Prabowo said that from this war about 100,000 more Russian soldiers died. In fact, he continued, the impact was far more severe for the Ukrainian military.

Prabowo then imagined that this event would occur in Indonesia. According to him, it is possible that within 4 years the Indonesian army will no longer exist. For this, he recalled the dangers of war for the country.

“Russian soldiers alone are estimated to have died over 100,000 in a year, Russian soldiers. It is said that the Ukrainian army would be more than that, even though the population of Russia is probably 1/3 of the population of Indonesia Additionally, Ukraine’s population is probably 1/10 of Indonesia’s, Prabowo said.

“Brothers and sisters, we can imagine the war there, let’s say the Indonesian army now has 400,000 people, if 100,000 die in 4 years, our army will be finished. If 100,000 die in one year, in 4 years , our army will be finished,” he continued.

Prabowo Then explain the impact of war on life in the world. He gave the example of the wars in Russia and Ukraine which have driven up the price of certain foodstuffs.

“We have to imagine the impact of the war there which he said thousands of kilos had affected our lives around the world, why? Because Ukraine and Russia produce 30% of the world’s wheat, why also because Russia, Belarus also have sources for fertilizers, if the fertilizer is difficult, it is difficult for our farmers to plant,” Prabowo said.

Prabowo praises Jokowi

The Bacapres of the Gerindra party said the war would have an impact on rising food prices. Nevertheless, he is grateful that under the leadership of President Joko Widodo these challenges can be overcome.

“Food prices will go up, why? Because Russia is also one of the biggest producers of fuel. Overcoming the economy overcoming COVID,” he explained. Prabowo.

“And it is because our belief is that because our government under the leadership of President Joko Widodo is able to be with the people, with all the components of our people, we are able to work together, we are able to ‘being united, we are able to be peaceful, we are able to get along in harmony,’ he said.

