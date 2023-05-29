Lady Hallett, the woman who holds Boris Johnson’s political future in her hands | Law

When Boris Johnson finally agreed to hold a judge-led public inquiry into governments’ handling of the Covid pandemic, he praised the prominent former judge he chose to lead it.

She brings a wealth of experience to the role, and I know she shares my determination that the inquiry will thoroughly and forensically examine governments’ response to the pandemic, the former prime minister said of Heather Hallett and her future plans, in December 2021. .

Lady Hallett, the daughter of a police officer, had already made her mark on several occasions during a long and distinguished legal career. In 1998, she became the first woman to chair the Bar Council, before being appointed as a High Court judge in 1999. In 2009, she was chosen to act as coroner for the inquest into the 52 victims of the bombings July 7 in London. At one point, she received strong backing to become the first female Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales.

A good friend in the legal profession describes her as not only a brilliant lawyer, but also incredibly politically astute.

For Johnson, however, the nomination turns into a nightmare even before Hallett holds its first public hearings next month.

His inquiry last week demanded that the Cabinet Office release Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages and diary entries from the time in order to get a full picture of how the government operated and, presumably, to have an idea of ​​how things were handled professionally or otherwise. at the heart of power as the Covid crisis grew.

Hallett said failure to turn over the unredacted material, which also includes Johnson’s notebooks containing contemporary notes, would be a criminal offence.

The inquiry is now on a collision course with the former prime minister who set it up and the Cabinet Office, which sits at the heart of government.

Boris Johnson has been referred to the police over other alleged breaches of Covid rules. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

All of this, coupled with the news that the Cabinet Office had, in a separate move, referred Johnson to the police after his diary revealed hitherto unreported visits by friends to Checkers during the pandemic has, according to friends, sent Johnson into a mood of gloomy desperation.

It has only been a few months since his allies have been talking about a political return for the former prime minister. Now, with the Privileges Committee soon to reveal whether he misled Parliament over the Covid parties in Downing Street, nothing but controversy and trouble seems to lie ahead.

His fellow MPs are beginning to wonder more and more if it is wise, or good for his party, for him to run in the next election. A senior Conservative said: If he stays as an MP, he stays in the spotlight more, he’ll be more of a target. Why would he want this? The Covid investigation will continue for years to come with him at the center of it all.

When asked on TalkTV on Friday, his close supporter, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, seemed to admit that Johnson’s comeback hopes were over. Dorries said after a lengthy long-distance phone call with Johnson following the latest controversy, another pitch for high office was the last thing on his mind.

She hinted that there were too many forces opposed to him and added that the new investigation into the breach of Covid rules stinks to heaven.

Even before it was launched, Hallett’s Covid investigation became another huge obstacle to Johnson’s return to power.