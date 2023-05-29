As more Chinese graduates explore rural jobs, comparisons to Mao Zedong’s campaign fail

Li said most of the participants from his university in Zhuhai would work as teachers or volunteers in village schools, or as village cadres helping to monitor people’s risk of slipping back into poverty.

After two years of service, they could choose to stay or seek new jobs elsewhere, she said, adding that many would choose to take the civil service exams as they gained extra points towards qualification by attending countryside.

As far as I know, few stayed and settled in these villages, as authorities hoped, Li said.

Joan Huang, a sophomore at a university in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province, said she was not interested in such programs because she saw no career prospects in rural areas.

To be frank, I think this initiative is just moving people from doing household chores to entry-level positions in grassroots government agencies, she said. The economy in these areas is bad and it is almost impossible for graduates to start a start-up, except maybe a milk tea shop.

There may be opportunities in large infrastructure or smart agriculture, but they are not for ordinary students.

If you enter a local business, the salary will be low and may not be enough to cover the university tuition your family has spent. If you return to the big cities after this, you will find the experience of working in rural areas unnecessary.

The urban-rural income gap in China has remained wide despite improving slightly over the past decade. Last year, the average disposable income of rural residents was 20,133 yuan ($2,848), compared with 49,283 yuan for those in urban areas, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Stressing that China could not become a real power without strong agriculture and prosperous villages, Xi urged local governments to attract not only university students, but also entrepreneurs and former farmers who had gone to seek work in rural areas. cities.

We must guide graduates, capable people, migrant workers and entrepreneurs to the campaign in an orderly way and help solve their problems so that they can stay and start a career, he told the national conference on rural work in December.

Zheng Fengtian, a professor at Renmin University’s School of Agriculture and Rural Development, said talent is one of the most needed resources for less-developed regions that have benefited from industrial transfer and elimination campaign. of China’s poverty.

In the central and western regions, some industries and enterprises have sprung up during the poverty alleviation campaign, and some have moved there from wealthy areas like Shenzhen and Guangzhou, he said. Now they need talent to continue growing.

For individuals, living in a small town may not be worse than living in a big city, one may be able to buy a house after working there for only a few years. The quality of life is no worse than in big cities.

Janice Wang, 28, returned to her home village in Anji, Zhejiang province, three years ago, lured to the countryside by increased government investment, falling living costs and a pace of slower life.

She worked as a teacher in the city after graduating from college in 2016, but returned home to start running a bed and breakfast in 2020.

Although it is difficult for new graduates to see a future in rural villages, she said starting her own business in the countryside has become a desirable and feasible option after building up savings working as a teacher.

We have well-built roads, good public facilities and fresh air here, Wang said. I meet different guests every day. It’s not an easy job, but I feel freer and happier.

She hadn’t had to worry about renting or buying a house, because the house she ran was owned by her family.

Business is not bad, despite some negative influence from pandemic shutdowns in recent years, Wang said. There have been a growing number of retirees, and they have a strong demand for cheap travel and accommodation.

So overall, I have a lot less pressure to live that way.

This article was first published onSCMP.