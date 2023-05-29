Politics
As more Chinese graduates explore rural jobs, comparisons to Mao Zedong’s campaign fail
Li said most of the participants from his university in Zhuhai would work as teachers or volunteers in village schools, or as village cadres helping to monitor people’s risk of slipping back into poverty.
After two years of service, they could choose to stay or seek new jobs elsewhere, she said, adding that many would choose to take the civil service exams as they gained extra points towards qualification by attending countryside.
As far as I know, few stayed and settled in these villages, as authorities hoped, Li said.
Joan Huang, a sophomore at a university in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province, said she was not interested in such programs because she saw no career prospects in rural areas.
To be frank, I think this initiative is just moving people from doing household chores to entry-level positions in grassroots government agencies, she said. The economy in these areas is bad and it is almost impossible for graduates to start a start-up, except maybe a milk tea shop.
There may be opportunities in large infrastructure or smart agriculture, but they are not for ordinary students.
If you enter a local business, the salary will be low and may not be enough to cover the university tuition your family has spent. If you return to the big cities after this, you will find the experience of working in rural areas unnecessary.
The urban-rural income gap in China has remained wide despite improving slightly over the past decade. Last year, the average disposable income of rural residents was 20,133 yuan ($2,848), compared with 49,283 yuan for those in urban areas, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
Stressing that China could not become a real power without strong agriculture and prosperous villages, Xi urged local governments to attract not only university students, but also entrepreneurs and former farmers who had gone to seek work in rural areas. cities.
We must guide graduates, capable people, migrant workers and entrepreneurs to the campaign in an orderly way and help solve their problems so that they can stay and start a career, he told the national conference on rural work in December.
Zheng Fengtian, a professor at Renmin University’s School of Agriculture and Rural Development, said talent is one of the most needed resources for less-developed regions that have benefited from industrial transfer and elimination campaign. of China’s poverty.
In the central and western regions, some industries and enterprises have sprung up during the poverty alleviation campaign, and some have moved there from wealthy areas like Shenzhen and Guangzhou, he said. Now they need talent to continue growing.
For individuals, living in a small town may not be worse than living in a big city, one may be able to buy a house after working there for only a few years. The quality of life is no worse than in big cities.
Janice Wang, 28, returned to her home village in Anji, Zhejiang province, three years ago, lured to the countryside by increased government investment, falling living costs and a pace of slower life.
She worked as a teacher in the city after graduating from college in 2016, but returned home to start running a bed and breakfast in 2020.
Although it is difficult for new graduates to see a future in rural villages, she said starting her own business in the countryside has become a desirable and feasible option after building up savings working as a teacher.
We have well-built roads, good public facilities and fresh air here, Wang said. I meet different guests every day. It’s not an easy job, but I feel freer and happier.
She hadn’t had to worry about renting or buying a house, because the house she ran was owned by her family.
Business is not bad, despite some negative influence from pandemic shutdowns in recent years, Wang said. There have been a growing number of retirees, and they have a strong demand for cheap travel and accommodation.
So overall, I have a lot less pressure to live that way.
This article was first published onSCMP.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/china-graduates-rural-jobs-mao-zedong-countryside-xi-jinping-employmeny-3522486
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- As more Chinese graduates explore rural jobs, comparisons to Mao Zedong’s campaign fail
- Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s next US trip could be as groundbreaking as Manmohan Singh’s visit in 2005
- Free wellness activities in 5 major US cities
- Priyanka Chopra couldn’t dance by Bollywood standards, the creators of Andaaz had to stop filming in Cape Town and enroll her in a 45-day training!
- How tennis brought Jessica Pegula closer to her Korean roots
- Dress Shirt Brand Pokmon Is Closing Last Chance To Order Is In Less Than A Month
- Brand and agency executives discuss Google’s latest cookie deprecation plan and challenges of cookieless identifiers
- How Barry went from Hollywood satire to existential epic
- Analysis: Debt deal could boost unloved corners of US stock market
- Nation demands whereabouts of missing journalists: Imran
- The future of a divisive Mandalorian character addressed by the Star Wars actor
- Desert Edge linebacker Jonathan Kamara is committed to football in Kansas