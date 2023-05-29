Reopening of sea sand exports, Walhi: Jokowi neglects the protection of the marine ecosystem





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian Forum for the Environment or Walhi open voice on the politics of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reopen the export sea ​​sand Walhi Riau’s regional executive director, Boy Jerry Even Sembiring, said Jokowi’s decision threatens the country’s marine, coastal and small island ecosystems. “The policy issued by Jokowi contradicts its commitment to protect marine ecosystems, coastal areas and small islands,” Boy said when contacted by Tempo on Sunday, May 28, 2023. For information, Indonesia has previously banned the export of sea sand through a joint decree (SKB) between the Minister of Industry and Trade, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries and the Minister of ‘State of the Environment Number 89/MPP/Kep/2/2002, Number SKB.07/MEN/2/2002 and Number 01/MENLH/2/2002 regarding the temporary suspension of sea sand exports. Then, the Ministry of Industry and Trade regulated the cessation of sea sand exports by Decree (SK) of the Minister of Industry and Trade No. 117/MPP/Kep/2/2003 concerning the suspension temporary sea sand exports. The decree stated that the reason for the export ban was to prevent environmental damage in the form of the sinking of small islands. Because at that time, a number of small islands around the outermost areas of the Indonesian territory of the Riau Archipelago sank due to sand mining. Another reason is that the maritime borders between Indonesia and Singapore have not been finalized. Meanwhile, the reclamation project in Singapore, which derives its raw materials from sea sand, Riau waters, is also expected to affect the territorial borders between the two countries. However, this year President Jokowi reopened the export of sea sand. Jokowi opened a sea sand export permit by issuing Government Regulation (PP) number 26 of 2023 regarding the management of sedimentation products at sea on May 15, 2023. Article 9, paragraph, chapter IV, point 2 , states that the use of sea sand is used for domestic regeneration. , government infrastructure development, infrastructure construction by commercial actors and exports. Boy said Jokowi’s policy would further aggravate the threat to environmental security. The export of sea sand also has the potential to negatively impact people living in coastal areas and small islands. Advertisement While in the context of climate change, he assesses that the sale of sea sand will increase the threat of sea level rise. This extractive activity, Boy said, will also exacerbate the threat of abrasion and intrusion of sea ​​water. Next, Walhi also highlighted the issue of state sovereignty in this policy. Boy said Jokowi’s policy showed how the country ignored the context of national borders that would diminish if the coasts of the outermost islands were eroded by sand mining. Editor’s pick: Jokowi opens up sea sand exports, Greenpeace: don’t learn from mistakes

