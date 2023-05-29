IPL 2023 final goes awry as woman punches police officer during rain delay at Narendra Modi Stadium

Over 1 lakh of enthusiastic fans filled the Narendra Modi Stadium, eagerly awaiting the blockbuster IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. However, their hopes and anticipation have been shattered by an unexpected turn of events as hailstorms and heavy rain batter the stadium, forcing organizers to postpone the final to reserve day due to rain. persistent in Ahmedabad. Adding to the unfortunate circumstances, a video capturing an altercation between a woman and a police officer in the stands has gone viral on social media.

The widely circulated video depicts a heated exchange between a fan and a police officer in the stands. Footage showed them standing up from their seats, engaged in an argument. Unfortunately, the situation escalated when the woman forcefully pushed the officer causing him to lose his balance and fall into the front row seats. Despite the officers’ non-retaliatory response and attempts to disengage from the altercation, the woman consistently pushed him repeatedly.

The individual who shared the video expressed his dismay, saying: This woman slapped and hit this officer like anything, and the helpless guy couldn’t do anything. Is this woman empowering herself?” Further, they revealed that the recorded incident was only a fraction of a series of aggressive actions directed at the officer by the woman.

Watch the viral video:

And that clip doesn’t even show half of what happened there, first she slapped her 4-5 times in the face, followed by this. (@TheNaziLad) May 28, 2023

The video quickly drew reactions from viewers, with one person expressing their disapproval, stating, Not acceptable. What is his problem? Why can’t he do anything?” Another commenter added, “The moment he fires back, the crowd around him will suddenly turn into Thanos,” implying the potential backlash if the officer were to physically fire back. Additionally, there was speculation about the state of the officers, with some suggesting he appeared to be intoxicated.

Inadmissible. What is his problem? Why can’t he do anything? Asha Rawal (@Musical_Ashaa) May 28, 2023

The moment he slaps, the crowd around him will suddenly transform into Thanos. Ms. SlippinJimmy (@MsSlippinJimmy) May 28, 2023

In a later update provided by the original poster, it was revealed that the woman involved in the altercation was eventually escorted out of the stadium due to her aggressive behavior.

He stumbles, either because of the blows or for other reasons. You (@sarcasticSoda) May 28, 2023

Another low for Ahmedabad Prakhar (@Prakharr___) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the IPL Finals saw an unprecedented turn of events as it required a reserve day postponement, marking the first instance in tournament history. The highly anticipated 2023 Indian Premier League climax, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed and is now set to take place on Monday.