Successes and failures of 9 years of government Narendra Modi

The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will nine full years May 30. The last nine years have been marked by several milestones, including the demonetization of high value banknotes (2016), the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (2017), the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic , a call to make India self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) amid border aggression, and the emergence of a new class of beneficiaries the ‘Labharthi Varg’.

Modi, who ascended to the top post by securing a clear majority and was sworn in as prime minister on May 26, 2014, is the fourth longest serving prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, and the oldest of a non-Congress Party. Here are nine graphs showing the course of the last nine years:

1. Uneven growth trajectory

India has become the world’s fifth largest economy overtaking the United Kingdom last year. It is now behind only the United States, China and Japan. However, India’s GDP growth trajectory has remained uneven in recent years. The main reason is Covid-19, a global epidemic with severe national repercussions that caused the economy to shrink in the fiscal year 2020-21. Even before Covid interrupted economic activities, the economy was on a downward trajectory after registering a growth rate of over 8% in 2016-17, the year that saw the demonetization of large banknotes. value of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500. In the following years, India’s growth rate slowed to 6.8% in 2017-2018 as companies adapted to the change in indirect tax regime after the introduction GST with effect from July 1, 2017. in 2019-20. During the Covid-related lockdown (fiscal year 2020-21), growth dropped to -5.83%. However, it rebounded to 9.05% in 2021-22, mostly from the weak base of the previous year. In 2022-23, growth moderated again to 7%.

Graph-1 (Source: Mospi website)

Per capita income followed the same trajectory as the rise and fall of GDP. The annual growth rate of per capita income has been recorded in a range of -8.86% to 7.59% over the past nine years. (See Table-1).

2. The FDI reached new highs before registering a fall

One area that has remained central to the Modi government is investment. The Center has taken various measures to encourage domestic entrepreneurs and attract foreign direct investment (FDI). Whether it is “ease of doing business”, focusing on minimizing compliance, liberalizing FDI policy for various sectors of the economy or introducing legislative reforms, the government has taken several initiatives to create a favorable atmosphere for investment. These efforts have borne some fruit. For example, FDI inflows increased from $45 billion in 2014-2015 to $84.83 billion in 2021-22. However, it registered a decline the following year and fell to $70 billion in 2022-23. (See Table-2)

Chart-2. (Source: DPIIT and RBI websites)

3. Rural distress

One of the indicators of rural distress is the performance of the National Rural Employment Guarantee System, which was launched to provide a 100-day employment guarantee within a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to perform unskilled manual labor. The increase in the number of NREGS beneficiaries is a sign of growing distress in rural areas. Data available on the NREGS portal shows that 4.14 million families benefited from the rural employment program in 2014-15. This number peaked during Covid and reached 7.55 crores in 2020-21, when many migrants returned to their villages due to the pandemic. Thereafter, it declined slightly to 7.25 crores in 2021-2022. However, it still exceeds the Rs 6 crore mark (6.18 crore families availed of the scheme in 2022-2023). (See Table-3)

Chart-3. (Source: NREGA portal)

4. Focus on infrastructure, the history of highways

Infrastructure has been one of the Modi government’s priority areas for the past nine years. Whether roads, railways or airports, infrastructure projects have increased in number and size. This has been reflected in the growing capital expenditure on them over the years. One of the successes was the construction of highways. However, several major projects, such as the high-speed train project, have not yet seen the light of day. The total length of highways in the country has increased from 97,830 km in 2014-15 to 1,44,955 at the end of December 2022. (See Chart 4)

Chart-4. (Source: annual report of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways)

5. Low health spending

One of the biggest challenges the NDA government has faced over the past nine years has been the Covid pandemic. However, the data shows that health spending (as a percentage of GDP) has not changed much. (See Chart-5). During the period 2014-2015 to 2022-23, health expenditure remained between 1.2 and 2.2%. The share of central government in current health expenditure is just over 12%. According to National Health Accounts India 2019-2020 estimates, out of current health expenditure, Union Governments share is Rs. 72,059 crore (12.14%) and Governments share of the States is Rs 1,18,927 Crore (20.03%). The share of local bodies is Rs. 5,844 crore (0.99%), the share of households (including insurance contributions) is about Rs. 3,51,717 crore (59.24%), the disbursements being 52.0%.

Chart-5. (Source: Economic Survey 2022-23)

6. Spending on education is also low

Like health spending, education spending has also remained low. Although the education sector has seen a big push for reform with the introduction of the new education policy, education expenditure (as a percentage of GDP) has remained within the range of 2.8 to 2, 9% over the past nine years. (See Table-6).

Chart-6. (Source: Economic Survey 2022-23)

7. Low tax-to-GDP ratio, continued high use of foreign exchange

The government took a bold step to demonetize high value banknotes in November 2016. This move was meant to hit the underground economy and move towards less use of cash. However, the data shows that neither the tax-to-GDP ratio has increased nor the use of cash has decreased. For example, the ratio of direct taxes to GDP has remained within the range of 4.78 to 6.02% over the past nine years. (See Table-7). On the contrary, the money-to-GDP ratio rose from 11.6% in 2014-15 to 14.4% in 2020-21. However, it fell slightly to 13.7% in 2021-22. This shows that despite a push for digital transactions through new initiatives like UPI, the use of cash is still on the rise. (See Table-7)

Chart-7. (Source: Income Tax Directorate and RBI websites)

8. Stagnant share in world merchandise exports

In recent years, the government has focused on Make in India. He even started the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, data shows that India’s share of global merchandise exports has stagnated in recent years. From 1.69% in 2014, it increased slightly to reach 1.77%. (See Table-8)

Chart-8. (Source: Monthly Bulletin of Foreign Trade Statistics, March 2023)

9. Emergence of ‘labharthi varg’

The past nine years have seen the emergence of ‘labharthi varg’ — a new category of beneficiaries of central government schemes. The Modi government used the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) program architecture, which is based on the JAM trinity (Jan-dhan, Aadhar, Mobile). Between 2014 and 2023, 49 crore bank accounts were opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. The figure of deposits in Jan Dhan accounts increased from Rs 17,219.70 crore in May 2015 to Rs 1,97,193.67 crore in May 2023. In addition, other welfare schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana and PM Mudra Yojana has seen an unprecedented scale of implementation in recent years. For example, 11.72 crore toilets were built under the Swachh Bharat program, while more than 3 crore rural and urban houses were built under PM Awas Yojana. The government also provided free food grains to 80 million people under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Chart-9. (Source: PMJDY website)