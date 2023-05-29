Jokowi opens sea sand mine export tap after 20-year ban

President Joko Widodo issued Government Regulation (PP) number 26 of 2023 regarding the management of sediment products in the sea. The regulation contains a series of activities for transportation, placement, use and sale, including including the export of marine sedimentation products in the form of sea sand.

This rule reaps the pros and cons, especially since it has been prohibited for a long time. It has been prohibited since the time of President Megawati in the regulation prohibiting the export of sea sand in the decree of the Minister of Industry and Trade (SK) No. 117/MPP/Kep/2/2023 concerning the stop temporary sea sand exports. The main reason it was banned was because it was considered harmful to the environment.

Apart from opening an export tap, this PP also evolves the term sea sand towards the management of sedimentation products at sea. Walhi considers that political language like this is dangerous for environmental sustainability in Indonesia .

Maritime observers suspect the rule was created because it relates to the political year before the 2024 election.

There was no wind, no rain, suddenly President Joko Widodo turned on the sea sand export tap. Even though this activity had been stopped 20 years ago during the time of President Megawati Soekarnoputri. The reason for the stop was that the activity was considered harmful to the marine environment.

The export of sea sand is again permitted by Government Regulation (PP) number 26 of 2023 regarding the management of sedimentation products in the sea. The regulation contains a series of activities for transporting, placing, use and sale, including export of marine sedimentation products in the form of marine sand.

Whereas previously, the export of sea sand was stopped by a decree Ministry of Industry and Trade Number: 117/MPP/Kep/2/2003 regarding the temporary cessation of sea sand exports. In point a, it is stated that in order to avoid wider environmental damage in the form of the sinking of small islands, in particular around the outermost areas of Indonesian territory in the Riau archipelago following the extraction of marine sand, and the maritime borders between Indonesia and Singapore have not been finalized, it is therefore deemed necessary to temporarily stop the export of marine sand in order to reorganize the activity and the export of marine sand.

Some of the above reasons underlie the publication of the decision of the Minister of Industry and Commerce. In the decision, it is also stated that what is meant by sea sand is sand mining material located in Indonesian territorial waters that does not contain Group A and/or Class B mineral elements. in significant quantities from a mining economic point of view.

Termination not only in the Riau Archipelago, but for the entire territory of the Republic of Indonesia, as stated in Article 2. The decision was taken on February 28, 2003 by the Minister of Industry and Trade Rini M Sumarno Soewandi.

In addition, in 2007, a similar regulation was again published. Indeed, illegal sand mining is increasingly widespread even though it was banned in 2003.

The sand export ban of 2007 was listed in Ministry of Industry and Trade regulation number: 02/M-DAG/PER/1/2007. Prohibit not only the export of sand, but also soil and topsoil (including topsoil and humus).

This decision came, given the increasingly widespread export of illegal sea sand extraction, in addition to the confirmation that the type of soil and topsoil was also prohibited at the time, in addition to the reasons to avoid further harm. This rule was stipulated on January 22, 2007 by Indonesian Trade Minister Mari Elka Pangestu under President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

A series of regulations to stop the export of sea sand mining have been issued based on the impact of the environmental damage that has occurred. So how does this new government regulation re-legalize the export of sea sand?

Use the language policy of “marine sedimentation”

If viewed with the naked eye, this rule does not clearly place the sea sand export point at the start. However, in chapter IV Use of article 9 point one of PP no. 26/2023, it is stated that the results of sedimentation in the sea that can be used are sea sand.

In the next point, it is stated that the use of the results of sedimentation in the sea in the form of sea sand, as indicated in paragraph (1), letter a, is used for domestic rehabilitation, development of government infrastructure, infrastructure development by commercial actors. And the last point is for exports as long as domestic needs are met and in accordance with legal provisions.

This rule uses the main language of marine sedimentation. In the use of marine sedimentation, there are sea sand utilization activities, one of the objectives being the export of sea sand.

Parid Ridwanuddin, Coastal and Marine Campaign Manager of Walhi National Executive, said that in this settlement, President Jokowi is using political language, namely marine sedimentation. Why is it not written as sea sand mining, because people are afraid of protests, that’s why this PP did sedimentation instead of mining, Parid said.

The use of such language has often been practiced by the government under President Jokowi. One of them is the job creation law, which the public rejects. Create jobs like that too. It is as if this regulation is aimed at creating jobs, but in fact it does not destroy forests, seas and the environment, said Parid when contacted by Mongabay Indonesia from Batam on May 28, 2023.

The Executive Director of the Center for Indonesian Maritime Studies, Abdul Halim, also conveyed the same. According to him, the language of sedimentation is the government’s effort to soften the term “sea sand mining”.

Time bomb of environmental destruction

The opening of the sea sand mine export tap has reaped upsides and downsides in society. Instead of keeping the sea bluer, the government even spits the sea out to dredge it up. Observers suspect there is a connection between the decision on this rule and the timing of the 2024 election, which of course requires significant political cost.

Parid said that, in effect, the settlement provides a red carpet for commercial players in sea sand mining. Additionally, another purpose of this sea sand mine is reclamation. This means that this PP supports rehabilitation projects throughout Indonesia, for the construction of riverside towns, new businesses and ports. According to Walhi’s study, there will be 4 million hectares of reclamation in Indonesia until 2040, Parid said.

This rule is a threat to the future of marine conservation. For example, in the Riau Islands, it can be seen that many small islands are in danger of sinking due to sea sand mining for Singapore that occurred decades ago. This rule is not in line with Jokowi’s speeches in international forums, we want blue seas, restore the mangrovesit’s far from the fire, he said.

Such regulations, Parid said, will exacerbate the impact of the climate crisis. The government should mitigate, not enact regulations that will further damage the environment. Moreover, in the PP, it is stated that penalties for business actors who violate the rules are only administrative, administration is tantamount to laundering environmental crimes, he said.

Abdul Halim notes that so far the export of sea sand has been banned based on the understanding that sea sand mining harms both the environment and the surrounding community, especially small-scale fishers. .

He suspects that this re-legalized regulation is an attempt by the government to increase state revenue from PNBP posts, under conditions of high debt, the national capital project whose investors are unclear and before the election year of 2024. The only way to deal with these conditions is to open investment taps to derive economic benefits from the natural resources we massively have, he said.

In addition to analysis by the Indonesian Center for Maritime Studies, this regulation was released shortly after the 2024 elections. Abdul suspects that politicians (legislative or executive) usually work together to then adopt a number of policies. In order to make it easier for them to obtain rents which will be used for political expenses.

Likewise, what Parid said, in effect said that legalizing sand mining exports was not a solution amid the onslaught of the climate crisis. We fear that ahead of the 2024 election, the government will give the red carpet to businessmen with vested interests, he said.