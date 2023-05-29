Politics
Now it’s Beijing on the losing side in the art of trade war
China looks at issues in terms of battles and victories, of strength and not of weakness. So it is worth thinking about today’s issues in terms of Sun Tzu.
China risks being in a third of its possibilities.
The table is an interesting starting point. China’s gain at the WTO is illustrated here by its share of US imports. Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, major competitors of China, have seen their share of Chinese imports drop sharply, notably until 2013, and some since.
Have western trading blocs like the European Union and the North American Free Trade Agreement benefited? No way.
While NAFTA and Europe benefited somewhat from China’s growth thanks to the income effect, their share remained static. The main beneficiaries were the countries in the Other BIS category presented in the graph. Their share has increased from 40% in 1994 to 58% in 2023.
What we see here is massive policy-induced trade diversion between the blocs, caused by China’s BRI strategy, which is guided by autocratic leaders.
Does it make sense for Sun Tzu to know yourself?
I do not think so.
The best thing about being in a trading bloc is creating trade for members. However, there is a caveat. International evidence suggests that what really matters is having the US or China as members of your bloc.
Thus, we can be sure that Mexico and Canada benefit from the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced NAFTA in 2020. The countries of the Association of South Asian Nations Southeast like Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia benefit from having China as a member.
EU countries can benefit from the single market. But alas, the EU has neither China nor the United States among its members. This may help explain European heads of government and business executives who recently arrived in China.
Australia’s share of Chinese imports has been increasing until about 2013 as we like to dig holes and sell iron ore and coal to China. We have no other coherent plan. But the flattening after 2013 (the start of the BRI) reflects the diversification of China’s resource supply.
The other BRI countries shown in the chart all benefit from China. China’s problem is that most of the countries in this group are small and not very wealthy. They are not a viable alternative to the USMCA or the EU.
Connectivity is not a priority
The BRI’s misconception is that infrastructure investments will change all that. It’s a matter of connectivity. Connect business partners and reap the benefits.
But economic development is slow. As vast as China is, the amount it has spent getting online is bewildering. At its peak in 2017, Chinese investment in connectivity accounted for just 3.2% of Chinese exports for that year. This investment has since collapsed. In 2022, it represented only 1% of exports. Since 2013, the cumulative amount was $543 billion. Of this amount, $92 billion turned into BIS bad debts.
In short, the Belt and Road Initiative hasn’t worked and China seems to be giving up on it.
Let’s turn to Sun Tzu to know your enemy.
The line in the graph showing China’s share of US imports has now declined significantly. At its peak in 2017, China’s share of total US imports was 22%. In March 2023, it fell to 15.5%. It started under President Trump and continued under President Joe Biden.
Contradictory rejection by the United States
The United States is just getting started. There is now bipartisan support for seeing China as an adversary to the West. Biden is taking a more systematic targeted approach to technology with military applications (eg, weaponry, surveillance, artificial intelligence). These rules will apply not only to US companies but also to all companies in the world using licensed US technology.
It’s getting worse. Regarding the purchase of Western companies for the appropriation of technology, the United States, Great Britain and Europe have imposed binding restrictions on capital. At their peak in 2017, Chinese investments of more than $500 million each accounted for 7.9% of exports that year. By 2022, that figure had steadily fallen to just 1.8%.
None of this is over yet. China covets Taiwan because it is a center for chip production. A potential sticking point against the West. But is it? The US Inflation Reduction Act is partly about moving chip manufacturing to the US.
Also, the design of the chips and the machines to make them are not produced in Taiwan. The West is ensuring that these aspects will be tightly controlled. As chip requirements become more and more complex in the future, investments and restrictions will also increase.
Finally, there is Russia in the ranking. With the oil discounts, China buys more from Russia, which helps its war effort. Just the way to make best friends from USA and Europe.
Thus, China does not seem to be familiar with the unfortunate strategy of the BRI. China certainly does not know its enemies, now that the United States is waking up.
When analysts ask why China’s reopening is disappointing, they might ponder some of these issues.

