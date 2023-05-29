Erdogan wins Turkish elections, says Joko Widodo: Congratulations brother





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Rotary President Joko Widodo congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdogan who was re-elected President of Turkey in the general elections held recently in the country. “Congratulations to my dear brother“, Jokowi said in a tweet on Monday, May 29, 2023. Jokowi, in his writings on Twitter, hopes that the strategic partnership between Indonesia and Turkey following Erdogan’s re-election as president can continue and even strengthen. “For the good of our people,” he said. Erdogan wins Turkish elections in the second round held on Sunday, May 28, 2023, and managed to extend his reign which lasted more than 20 years. Official results showed Erdogan winning 52.1% of the vote. As for the challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu won 47.9% of the vote. The prospects for his rule in the next five years are a blow to political opponents who accuse Erdogan of undermining democracy. He denied that. In a victory speech in Ankara, Erdogan promised to unite the Turkish people with national values ​​and dreams. Nevertheless, he continued to attack the opposition and accused Kilicdaroglu of siding with the terrorists, without providing any evidence. He said the release of former pro-Kurdish party leader Selahattin Demirtas, whom he called a “terrorist”, would not be possible under his rule. Erdogan also pointed out that inflation is the most pressing problem in Turkey. Dalam of Kekalahan Kilicdaroglu Turkish election making members of the Western military alliance or NATO likely to be concerned. US President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter: “I look forward to continuing to work together as a NATO ally on bilateral issues and common global challenges.” Advertisement During his tenure as president, Erdogan changed domestic, economic, security and foreign policies in the NATO member country of 85 million people. Emre Erdogan, professor of political science at Istanbul Bilgi University, attributed Erdogan’s success to the confidence of his supporters. Turkish voters believe Erdogan is capable of solving problems, even though he also created many. Jokowi and Erdogan met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit or summit in Bali in November 2023. Several agreements between the governments that were signed by the ministers before the meeting of the two presidents included agreements in the areas of defence, defence, the environment, technological research and innovation as well as cooperation in development cooperation. While the agreement between business players includes an agreement on electric bus production cooperation in Indonesia between Karsan and Credo Group as well as an agreement for the construction of the Trans-Sumatra toll road. DANIEL A. FAJRI | Reuters Editor’s Pick: Saudi Embassy in Syria Prepares to Reopen

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunia.tempo.co/read/1731093/erdogan-menang-pemilu-turki-joko-widodo-ucapkan-selamat-saudaraku The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos