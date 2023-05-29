Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s next US trip could be as groundbreaking as Manmohan Singh’s visit in 2005

The ducks are lined up for ‘the big deal’ in time for Narendra Modi’s US state visit. Or, as they say in India – the stars are aligned. In a show of confidence, the Joe Biden administration approved General Electric’s request to co-produce GE-F414 jet engines in India with technology transfer.

The roadblocks have been “destroyed” – at least within the administration. The next step is congressional review and approval under the Arms Export Control Act, which governs the transfer of all high-end defense technology. The hope is that the GE deal won’t get caught up in the wider debate over technology transfer issues related to AUKUS – the Australia-UK-US nuclear submarine deal, which is experiencing delays due to export controls.

Some members of Congress are wary of industry pressure to sell sensitive technology even to allies, forget partners. In India’s case, expect questions about New Delhi’s position on the war in Ukraine and friendship with Russia, which administration officials will (hopefully) answer with satisfaction. The administration projects the GE deal as “the most expansive jet engine proposal ever” and “a huge play” from the White House to ensure the future trajectory of U.S.-India relations remains healthy and bottom-up. Depending on progress, the two sides could announce/sign a memorandum of understanding during Modi’s state visit on June 22, if not earlier.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s upcoming visit to India in early June will add further elements to the new “bridge of defense innovation” the two countries are trying to build – the agreement. with GE is an integral part of it. It is a vote of confidence in India’s efforts to create a defense industrial base and become more “aatmanirbhar”, instead of being dependent and desperately looking for spare parts. There is a shift from reluctance to share advanced technology to help India build its own muscles. The Indian talking point – don’t complain about addiction to Russian weapons, do something – had to go home.

‘It is [GE deal] as important as possible,” a US official told me last week. It certainly is, because jet engine technology is like crown jewels – to be protected, not shared. Only three others have the technology – Britain, France and Russia. For the Biden administration, endorsing co-production and technology transfer is a leap of faith last performed when the United States smashed ‘china’ and paved the way for India to become a de facto nuclear power .

Are the comparisons with the nuclear agreement relevant? Maybe. If all goes well, Modi’s visit in 2023 could be as groundbreaking as Manmohan Singh’s in 2005 when the two countries announced the landmark nuclear deal. China was then in retreat. But today he is at the forefront and shaking up the existing order in every possible way.

The Biden administration understands. It moved with relative speed given that negotiations on the deal with GE began in earnest only a year ago. Things moved quickly after the Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) Initiative came to fruition in January. The stakes were high and the competition strong from France (Safran) and Great Britain (Rolls Royce). Obviously, the White House wanted to win this one. He pushed the Departments of State and Defense to engage GE and come up with a strong proposal. The GE-F414-INS6 will power India’s Tejas-MK2 (LCA) light combat aircraft built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The MK2 will eventually replace India’s aging fleet of MiG-29s and Mirage-2000s. The MK2 engine is the most advanced model in the F-414 class, operates at very high temperatures and offers great maneuverability.

HAL officials reportedly drafted the text of the agreement. Barring unforeseen last minute requests/problems, so far so good. Once the deal is final, the House and Senate Foreign Affairs Committees will be notified. Some might say that India wants the benefits of an ally without making commitments to an ally. Memories of a nuclear deal that failed to sell reactors still linger.

Another major iCET initiative that is generating excitement is a two-day conference designed to stimulate defense cooperation between the two private sectors. IndUS-X will be hosted by the US-India Business Council (USIBC) ahead of Modi’s visit. The hope is that synergies can be found between Indian conglomerates and fledgling private sector companies and mature US players.

USIBC President Atul Keshap said IndUS-X will help defense relations reach the “next level” of cooperation and production. “Turbulent geostrategic developments compel both sides to increase production, mutually reinforce their militaries, and provide strong deterrence for themselves and other nations in the free world,” he told me.

A recent ORF America report, “Precision Targets: Accelerating the US-India Defense Industrial Partnership,” (bit.ly/3N1rDaG) shows where the two can meet. The report lists a range of co-production systems – from US Hellfire missiles to Stingers, armored vehicles to small arms to light machine guns. But challenges include identifying weapon systems with “profit potential”, the lengthy approval process and India’s ability to clarify available timelines and budgets.

Ultimately, it’s up to the worker bees to keep the hive buzzing with activity.