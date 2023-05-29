World leaders congratulate Erdogan on his re-election in a historic run-off

A host of world leaders congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his new election victory on Sunday night, following a historic run-off that posed the greatest challenge to his transformative but divisive 20-year rule.

Erdogan won re-election on Sunday, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that leveled entire cities.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden congratulated Erdogan, tweeting: “I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO allies on bilateral issues and common global challenges.” He made no mention of recent tensions in bilateral relations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also sent his own congratulations to Erdogan on Twitter, calling Turkey “a valuable NATO ally and partner”.

“I look forward to our continued work with the government chosen by the Turkish people,” he said. Blinken also praised Sunday’s high turnout and the country’s “long democratic tradition.”

Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms

Ties between Turkey and the United States have been tested in recent years, including over the crackdown on dissent, military operations in Syria, Erdogan’s close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, even amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and Ankara’s protests against a Swedish offer to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Turkish President and Popular Alliance presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, gestures to supporters at the presidential palace, in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP/Ali Unal)

Putin said Erdogan’s victory on Sunday was clear evidence that the Turkish people support his efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was counting on the building of the partnership between the two countries and the strengthening of cooperation “for the security and stability of Europe”.

Earlier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog also sent his congratulations to Erdogan, tweeting: “I am confident that we will work together to strengthen and expand the good ties between Turkey and Israel.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani praised Erdogan, tweeting his hopes for even closer ties between the countries.

The Palestinian terror group Hamas issued a statement congratulating the longtime Turkish leader and hoping for a new era of “strengthening Islamic-Arab ties and supporting the Palestinian issue”.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also issued a statement hailing the incumbent president’s victory, expressing his belief that he “will continue on the path of development and ensure great achievements for Turkey and its people”.

With more than 99% of ballots open, unofficial results from competing news agencies showed Erdogan with 52% of the vote, compared to 48% for his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The head of Turkey’s electoral council confirmed the victory, saying that even after taking into account the pending votes, the result was another term for Erdogan.

Kilicdaroglu pushed Erdogan in Turkey’s first second round on May 14 and closed the gap again in the second round.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of Turkey’s main opposition alliance, in Ankara on May 27, 2023. (Adem ALTAN / AFP)

A third term gives Erdogan, a polarizing populist, an even stronger hand domestically and internationally, and the election results will have implications far beyond the capital of Ankara. Turkey is located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia and plays a key role within NATO.

In two speeches, one in Istanbul and the other in Ankara, Erdogan thanked the nation for handing him the presidency for another five years.

We hope to be worthy of your trust, as we have been for 21 years, he told supporters on a campaign bus outside his home in Istanbul in his first comments after the results were released.

He ridiculed his challenger for his loss, saying goodbye, Kemal, as the fans booed. He said the divisions in the election were now over, but continued to lash out at his opponent as well as the pro-Kurdish party’s former co-leader who has been jailed for years for links suspected with terrorism.

Major cities in Türkiye erupted in joy as Erdogan spoke.

Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate victory outside the AKP party headquarters in Istanbul on the day of the second round of presidential elections in Istanbul on May 28, 2023. (OZAN KOSE / AFP)

Traffic in Istanbul’s iconic Taksim Square came to a standstill and huge crowds gathered outside its presidential palace in Ankara.

The only winner today is Turkey, Erdogan told hundreds of thousands gathered outside the presidential palace in Ankara, promising to work hard for Turkey’s second century, which he calls the Turkish century. The country celebrates its centenary this year.

Erdogan, the country’s longest-serving leader, was tested like never before in what was widely seen as the country’s most important election in its 100-year history as a post-republic. ottoman.

Kilicdaroglu has cobbled together a powerful coalition of Erdogan’s disillusioned former allies with secular nationalists and religious conservatives.

He pushed Erdogan in Turkey’s first second round on May 14 and closed the gap again in the second round. He promised to make a statement later on Sunday.

Opposition supporters saw the election as a chance to save Turkey from being turned into an autocracy by a man whose consolidation of power rivals that of the Ottoman sultans.

“I call on all my citizens to vote in order to get rid of this authoritarian regime and bring true freedom and democracy to this country,” Kilicdaroglu said after voting on Sunday.

The two candidates offered very different visions of the country’s future and its recent past.

Critics blame Erdogan’s unconventional economic policies for soaring inflation that has fueled a cost-of-living crisis. Many also blamed his government for responding slowly to the earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey.

In his victory speech, Erdogan said rebuilding quake-stricken towns would be his priority, and he said one million Syrian refugees would return to Turkish-held safe areas in Syria as part of a resettlement project with Qatar.

Erdogan retained the support of conservative voters who remain devoted to him for raising the profile of Islam in Turkey, which was based on secular principles, and for increasing the country’s influence in world politics.

Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP/Emrah Gurel)

In Ankara, Erdogan’s voter Hacer Yalcin said Turkey’s future was great. Of course Erdogan is the winner… Who else? He did everything for us,” Yalcin said. God bless us!

Erdogan, a 69-year-old Muslim, is expected to stay in power until 2028.

He transformed the presidency from a largely ceremonial role into a powerful office thanks to a narrowly won referendum in 2017 that abolished Turkey’s parliamentary system of governance. He was the first directly elected president in 2014 and won the 2018 elections that ushered in the executive presidency.

The first half of Erdogan’s term included reforms that allowed the country to begin talks to join the European Union and economic growth that lifted many people out of poverty. But then he moved to suppress freedoms and the media and concentrated more power in his hands, especially after a failed coup attempt which Turkey says was orchestrated by the US-based Islamist cleric Fethullah Gulen. UNITED STATES. The cleric denies any involvement.

Erdogan’s rival was a mild-mannered former civil servant who had led the pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, since 2010.

In a frantic effort to reach out to nationalist voters in the run-off, Kilicdaroglu pledged to return refugees and ruled out peace talks with Kurdish militants if elected.

Turkish CHP party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and his wife Selvi Kilicdaroglu cast their ballots during the presidential run-off at a polling station in Ankara, Turkey, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)

In Kurdish-majority Diyarbakir, 37-year-old steelworker Ahmet Koyun said everyone should accept the results.

It is sad on behalf of our people that a government with such corruption, such filth, has returned to power. Mr. Kemal would have been great for our country, at least for a change of scenery, he said.

Sunday also marked the 10th anniversary of the start of mass anti-government protests that erupted over plans to uproot trees in Istanbul’s Gezi Park. The protests have become one of the most serious challenges for the Erdogan government.

Erdogan’s response to the protests, in which eight people were convicted, was a harbinger of a crackdown on civil society and freedom of expression.

Erdogan and pro-government media described Kilicdaroglu, who received support from the country’s pro-Kurdish party, as colluding with terrorists and supporting what they described as deviant LGBTQ rights.

In his victory speech, he repeated those themes, saying LGBTQ people cannot infiltrate his ruling party or nationalist allies.