Ahmedabad IPL Final 2023 Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Narendra Modi Stadium in GT VS CSK Clash on Reserve Day?





IPL Final 2023 to be played on reserve day | Courtesy-BCCI HIGHLIGHTS CSK and GT will play the IPL final on Monday

Sunday’s game was washed away by rain

The match will now take place on reserve day The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final has been postponed to a reserve day after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. There was not a single stray point possible at Narendra Modi Stadium during the blockbuster clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match will now be played on reserve day, Monday 29 May. With no play possible on Sunday, nothing of the match being postponed and a full day in store, if there is no rain tomorrow, a full 20 over match is possible. However, will the rain again be a spoilsport on Monday? IPL 2023 Final: Weather report There is good news for cricket fans as the weather forecast is clear for Monday in Ahmedabad as things stand. According to weather.com, there is only a 6% chance of rain during the day and 20% chance at night. During game time, which is from 7:30 p.m. IST, there is only 7% rain forecast until 10:30 p.m. After 10:30 p.m. there is an 11% chance of rain, which seems to indicate that rain is extremely unlikely to spoil the party. It should be remembered that these rains are extremely out of season in Ahmedabad. Usually, the city in the state of Gujarat in India is known to be among the hottest places in the country, with temperatures averaging over 40 degrees Celsius. Hopefully there won’t be another off-season downpour on Monday too. IPL 2023 final: who will win? The GT and CSK clash is set to create history as either GT will become the third team to win consecutive titles or CSK will become the most successful team with their fifth title. Hardik Pandya or Ambati Rayudu could become the most successful players in IPL history with their sixth title, which will see them line up with Rohit Sharma.

