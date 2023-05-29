Question of changes in the electoral system, KSP stresses that Jokowi will not interfere with the decisions of the Constitutional Court





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has heard about the issue of the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) which will decide on changes in the electoral system. According to the deputy IV of the presidential chief of staff, Juri Ardiantoro, the president has a very normative attitude. The government won’t interfere either. MK Decision and in accordance with the law. “The president has heard and the president is very normative that the government will not accept the decision of the Constitutional Court and will not comply with the existing laws,” the jury explained at the Bina Graha building, Jakarta, on Monday (5/29 ). He stressed that the government will respect every decision made by the judiciary, including the Constitutional Court. When asked how the president knew about the issue of the Constitutional Court’s ruling on changes to the electoral system, the jury was reluctant to answer. “There is no need to answer questions like that. (Directly from the Constitutional Court?) There is no need to answer when the question is answered,” he said. The jury explained, the decision of the question electoral system is within the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court. However, as long as no decision has been issued by the MK, the holding of the elections will still follow the regulations in force. For this reason, the jury also asked all parties to wait for the decision of the Constitutional Court more late. “That the Electoral Law, Law 7 of 2017, is currently still like this and nothing has changed. So we will just have to wait and see what the Constitutional Court looks like,” he said. Regarding the leakage of the decision of the Constitutional Court, the government left it to the Constitutional Court to react. According to him, the Constitutional Court has standards on how to respond to the circulation of information on decisions that have not yet been taken. “Whether to conduct an investigation and then give some treatment to the parties who disclosed it, including those who amplified the issue of leaking the Constitutional Court ruling,” the jury said. The jury also pointed out that the government would systematically carry out the orders of the law regarding the decision of the Constitutional Court later. “Regarding the decision itself. I said earlier, we are just waiting for the verdict from the MK, the government will be consistent in carrying out what is ordered by the MK or the law,” he said. . As is known, former Deputy Minister for Law and Human Rights Denny Indrayana had previously received reports that the Constitutional Court would change the election using a closed proportional system. This means that the Constitutional Court will institutionally accept an open proportional trial and bring it back to a closed proportional system as in the era of the New Order. “Info. The decision of the Constitutional Court reverted to closed proportional representation. Verdict 6:3, three dissenting opinions,” Denny said in his statement to Republika on Sunday (5/28).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.republika.co.id/berita/rves8s377/isu-perubahan-sistem-pemilu-ksp-tegaskan-jokowi-tak-campuri-putusan-mk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos