I am anti-monarchy and virulently anti-Trump (IRWIN STOOLMACHER) – Trentonian





In September last year, I wrote a column on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and bragged about the Queen’s seventy years of service. I noticed that the British Broadcasting Company was right when they said Her Majesty was the absolute epitome of public service. She was a unifying figure across generations, communities and borders, who represented the best of our nation. I observed that although Queen Elizabeth served with distinction, I always struggled to understand the concept of monarchy; whose only real claim to fame is the status attributed to him. It really bothers me, especially the idea of ​​people literally bowing down or curtsying when in the presence of Queens.

My aversion to the pomp and circumstance of the monarchy surfaced at the recent coronation of King Charles III. I found the over-the-top ceremony disturbing. Likewise, I found disconcerting the proposal of the Bishop of Canterbury, who officiated at the coronation services, to make the coronation more democratic by inviting the public to pledge allegiance to King Charles and his heirs and successors.

His new proposal, which was rejected in response to wide public criticism, would have authorized a new liturgy, which contained the following full pledge I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors in accordance to the law. So help me God. In the end, the audience was given the option of simply saying God save King Charles, rather than taking the full oath of allegiance. Asking members of various religions and atheists to swear allegiance to the head of the Church of England is inappropriate and disrespectful.

In America lately, there has been a lot of talk about the enormous negative effects of structural racism. The British monarchy is the embodiment of structural inequality. The New York Times, in a post-coronation story titled As a King is Crowded, Some Britons Ask Why the Monarch Still Persists summarizes the sentiment of those who are anti-monarchy as follows: the monarchy was built on the spoils of slaves; it’s too expensive; it’s racist, sexist, classist, disconnected; it automatically empowers people who can be shocking and unimpressive. That pretty much sums up my feelings about the monarchy.

Suffice it to say, I’m really glad the settler broke away from England. The notion of monarchy is totally anathema to me. I am discouraged by the concept of assigned status. Its status must be achieved and not assigned.

Even more anathema to me than the British Monarchy is the possibility of Donald Trump being re-elected as President of our nation.

I forced myself to watch the May 10 prime-time Trump cult meeting in New Hampshire, billed by CNN as a town hall meeting. The event was supposed to be a gathering of Republican and Independent voters. Instead, the audience, chosen by the New Hampshire Republican Party, seemed devoid of genuine independent voters.

The sycophant crowd applauded every lie, fabrication; Trump’s distortion, insult, hyperbole and flip-flop and constantly booed moderator Kaitlan Collins as she tried to cut off or correct former President Trump when he spoke a lie. The adoring crowd laughed when Trump called E. Jean Carroll an asshole and cheered when the former president doubled down on his rude comments that stars are capable of doing whatever they want with women. The crowd gave him a standing ovation at the end of the Trump rally.

Trump slammed CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins and derided her as a mean person when she repeatedly tried to correct lies and inaccuracies to no avail. His belligerent performance was no different from the way he dealt with everyone who was on stage with him in the past.

Suffice to say, it was Trump being Trump. I shouldn’t have been surprised by what happened, but I was. My surprise wasn’t at Trump’s performance, which I knew was going to be full of lies and distortions, but I was shocked at the audience’s reaction to some of Trump’s rants.

Specifically, I was surprised by the public’s response to Trump’s willingness to default our nation (if they don’t give you massive cuts, you’ll have to default, the Democrats will cave), his promise to forgive many of the rioters who participated in the January 6 attack on the Capitol and his refusal to say whether he wanted Ukraine or Russia to win the war.

I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised. Cult members do not part ways with their leader over a particular statement with which they may not fully agree. Their loyalty to their cult leader, like allegiance to monarchies of old, is deep and total and unconditional.

It is absolutely frightening to me to think about the possibility of Donald Trump being president again. I fear not only for our democracy, but for the democracies that exist in Ukraine and Taiwan. The 2024 election will be a referendum on democracy. Do Americans cherish freedom with multiple challenges or are we so fearful of the future that we are willing to accept authoritarianism and its promise to make trains run on time again?

Irwin Stoolmacher is president of the Stoolmacher Consulting Group, a fundraising and strategic planning firm that works with nonprofits that serve those most in need among us.

