President Jokowi: Congratulations to my brother, President Erdogan





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets President Joko Widodo upon his arrival at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Tuesday, November 15, 2022.



REPUBLIKA.CO.ID — President Joko Widodo congratulated him on his election President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. lewat akun his Twitter, The president assured that the strategic relations between Indonesia and Turkey will continue. “Sincere congratulations to my brother President Erdogan @RTErdogan after being re-elected in the general election. We are ready to continue and strengthen the Indonesia-Turkey strategic partnership for the benefit of our people,” Jokowi said while uploading a photo with Erdogan on Monday (5/29/2023). The chairman of Turkey’s official election organizer or chairman of the Supreme State Electoral Council (YSK), Ahmet Yener, confirmed on Sunday (28/5/2023) the incumbent presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be re-elected President of Türkiye. This was conveyed by Ahmet Yener looking at the interim results of the second round of the presidential election which was also held on Sunday. Yener told reporters in the capital Ankara after polling stations closed and the temporary counting of vote results. Erdogan win the Turkish presidency against opposition challengers Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second round of elections. According to unofficial results, Turkey’s incumbent president won the election with 52.14%, while Kilicdaroglu won 47.86% of the vote. Yener added that at least 99.43% of ballot boxes have been opened and counted so far. In a speech in Istanbul on Sunday evening, President Erdogan declared that 85 million Turkish citizens were the winners of the national elections which ended today. Several heads of state have praised Erdogan, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres congratulates Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



