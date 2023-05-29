Is Ivanka distancing herself from Donald Trump?





Former U.S. President Donald Trump with his daughter Ivanka Trump (center), among his other children, outside St Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on July 20, 2022, in New York City. AFP/File

Since the abrupt end of former US President Donald Trump’s presidential tenure in the Oval Office in 2021, his daughter Ivanka Trump has consistently struggled to distance herself from her father’s political activities.

When her father was president, she and her husband Jared Kushner were seen repeatedly with him on foreign trips and official visits. Now she has chosen to focus on her husband and his business career.

Kushner is also doing the same as they both testified before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots where thousands of Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill to overturn the presidential election.

The couple were also not present when the 76-year-old former president announced his candidacy for the 2024 election in November last year.

However, according to a legal analyst, it is believed that it may be too late for Ivanka to distance herself from her father and family issues.

She had also been named as a defendant in New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million fraud case against the Trump Organization.

This photo shows Donald Trump, with his children (LR) Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, at the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC. AFP/File

The complaint alleged that the Trump Organization “misrepresented the values ​​of certain properties in official records for financial gain.”

Legal analyst and attorney Andrew Lieb said that even if Ivanka Trump tries to distance herself from her family, it’s potentially too late.

There could be feuds within the family, the analyst told Newsweek, as Ivanka also rejected the services of attorneys representing her brothers, bringing in her own legal team.

(LR) Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Theo Kushner and Joseph Kushner during a funeral at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in New York City. AFP/File

Andrew Lieb said: “It’s a bit late in the game for her to rebrand, although it makes a lot of sense from a legal standpoint. To have all these people Trump, Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka with same lawyer over there could end up being a conflict of interest.”

“I think there’s probably something going on here where there’s infighting because I find families all love each other until they’re all responsible for $250 million.”

Lieb suggested that Ivanka’s recent moves were “driven by the impact her father’s political career had on his various business relationships and personal life”.

