Boris Johnson on the back foot as ousted BBC chairman Richard Sharp revealed he was among Checkers visitors

Boris Johnson’s political future looks increasingly uncertain after new allegations emerged about visitors to Checkers while Covid restrictions were in place.

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp, Mr Johnson’s cousin Sam Blyth and his Tory counterpart David Brownlow are believed to be among those named in diary entries returned to the police by the Cabinet Office last week.

A visit to Checkers in May 2021 by two friends of Carrie Johnson, which allegedly resulted in an overnight stay, was also reported, The Sunday Times claims.

It comes as a Government source hit back at Camp Johnson’s accusations of political confusion over the newspapers, insisting Tory MPs have had their fill of the former prime minister.

His allies’ latest attacks on the government are all rather tedious, the source added.

The revelations sparked a guessing game in Westminster over who might have visited Mr Johnson at the Buckinghamshire Mansion of Grace and Favor between June 2020 and May 2021, the period under investigation by police.

Friends of the former Prime Minister include journalist Alex Wickham, former adviser Henry Newman and longtime spokesman Ross Kempsell, who is believed to be Mr Johnson’s tennis partner and is also in the running for a peerage among former prime ministers. resignation record.

LR: Alex Wickham, Henry Newman and Ross Kempsell, friends of Boris and Carrie Johnson

If true, the latest claims could be particularly damaging for Mr Johnson, given that Mr Sharp was forced to withdraw from the BBC after being found guilty of breaking rules on public appointments. Lord Brownlow has also made headlines in the past for his role in funding the refurbishment of Boris and Carrie Johnson’s flat.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson denied claims that The Sunday Timesadding that all the events discussed were entirely lawful, based on the advice of lawyers.

A source close to Mr Sharp said a dinner he attended took place outdoors during the Phase 2 restrictions and therefore did not break the rules, and that Mr Sharp considered it a meeting business as he discussed licensing fees with Mr Johnson.

The Cabinet Office has passed details of the events in Checkers and Downing Street to police following a review of Mr Johnson’s official diary carried out ahead of the Covid public inquiry.

The newspaper revealed a dozen visits from friends to Checkers during the pandemic and new allegations about Mr Johnson’s behavior in Downing Street.

In a furious interview with Sky News, the former prime minister claimed he was stitched up.

Approached by the broadcaster before boarding a flight to the US, Mr Johnson said: You want my honest view, I think this is all complete nonsense.

Johnsons’ allies have accused Oliver Dowden of a political stunt after diaries of former prime ministers were handed over to police ” height=”2589″ width=”4098″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:63.1772%"/> Johnsons’ allies have accused Oliver Dowden of a political stunt after diaries of former prime ministers were handed over to police (APE)

Allies of Mr Johnson have accused Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden of being involved in a political affair, saying Mr Dowden and Cabinet Minister Jeremy Quin are at the heart of an attempt to smear the former Prime Minister .

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said there was no ministerial intervention in the decision to hand over the diary entries, while the Cabinet Office said ministers played no role.

A Cabinet Office source has meanwhile hit back at Mr Johnson, adding that instead of complaining about the latest Partygate claims that have come to light thanks to Mr Johnson’s own diaries, he should just publish the evidence.

The source said The Independent that the idea that ministers would interfere with police business is clearly insane. They added: I haven’t seen what’s in those log entries but if that’s not a concern why doesn’t Boris post them and clarify them . He has them.

And the source described the accusation against Mr Dowden as rather tedious, adding that even the parliamentary party had had enough of Mr Johnson by now.

The House of Commons Privileges Committee, which is investigating whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament about the Partygate scandal, was also made aware of the diary entries.

Mr Johnson’s future could be decided by the committee as a suspension of more than 10 days would precipitate a recall petition in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which could in turn lead to a by-election.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay backed Mr Johnson, telling Sky News the former prime minister has a huge role to play in politics going forward. He cited his leadership on Ukraine as a key example, as well as the deployment of the Covid vaccine.

Mr Barclay added that he of course wanted to see Mr Johnson return as an MP after the next election.

Separately, Mr Johnson’s former communications chief Guto Harri claimed the former prime minister’s biggest fear while in hospital with Covid was receiving a tracheotomy where an opening is made in the front of the neck so that a tube can be inserted into the trachea to help you breathe.

In his Global Player podcast UnprecedentedMr Harri revealed Mr Johnson only realized how seriously ill he was when doctors started considering the procedure.