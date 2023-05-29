Politics
Boris Johnson on the back foot as ousted BBC chairman Richard Sharp revealed he was among Checkers visitors
Boris Johnson’s political future looks increasingly uncertain after new allegations emerged about visitors to Checkers while Covid restrictions were in place.
BBC Chairman Richard Sharp, Mr Johnson’s cousin Sam Blyth and his Tory counterpart David Brownlow are believed to be among those named in diary entries returned to the police by the Cabinet Office last week.
A visit to Checkers in May 2021 by two friends of Carrie Johnson, which allegedly resulted in an overnight stay, was also reported, The Sunday Times claims.
It comes as a Government source hit back at Camp Johnson’s accusations of political confusion over the newspapers, insisting Tory MPs have had their fill of the former prime minister.
His allies’ latest attacks on the government are all rather tedious, the source added.
The revelations sparked a guessing game in Westminster over who might have visited Mr Johnson at the Buckinghamshire Mansion of Grace and Favor between June 2020 and May 2021, the period under investigation by police.
Friends of the former Prime Minister include journalist Alex Wickham, former adviser Henry Newman and longtime spokesman Ross Kempsell, who is believed to be Mr Johnson’s tennis partner and is also in the running for a peerage among former prime ministers. resignation record.
If true, the latest claims could be particularly damaging for Mr Johnson, given that Mr Sharp was forced to withdraw from the BBC after being found guilty of breaking rules on public appointments. Lord Brownlow has also made headlines in the past for his role in funding the refurbishment of Boris and Carrie Johnson’s flat.
A spokesperson for Mr Johnson denied claims that The Sunday Timesadding that all the events discussed were entirely lawful, based on the advice of lawyers.
A source close to Mr Sharp said a dinner he attended took place outdoors during the Phase 2 restrictions and therefore did not break the rules, and that Mr Sharp considered it a meeting business as he discussed licensing fees with Mr Johnson.
The Cabinet Office has passed details of the events in Checkers and Downing Street to police following a review of Mr Johnson’s official diary carried out ahead of the Covid public inquiry.
The newspaper revealed a dozen visits from friends to Checkers during the pandemic and new allegations about Mr Johnson’s behavior in Downing Street.
In a furious interview with Sky News, the former prime minister claimed he was stitched up.
Approached by the broadcaster before boarding a flight to the US, Mr Johnson said: You want my honest view, I think this is all complete nonsense.
Allies of Mr Johnson have accused Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden of being involved in a political affair, saying Mr Dowden and Cabinet Minister Jeremy Quin are at the heart of an attempt to smear the former Prime Minister .
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said there was no ministerial intervention in the decision to hand over the diary entries, while the Cabinet Office said ministers played no role.
A Cabinet Office source has meanwhile hit back at Mr Johnson, adding that instead of complaining about the latest Partygate claims that have come to light thanks to Mr Johnson’s own diaries, he should just publish the evidence.
The source said The Independent that the idea that ministers would interfere with police business is clearly insane. They added: I haven’t seen what’s in those log entries but if that’s not a concern why doesn’t Boris post them and clarify them . He has them.
And the source described the accusation against Mr Dowden as rather tedious, adding that even the parliamentary party had had enough of Mr Johnson by now.
The House of Commons Privileges Committee, which is investigating whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament about the Partygate scandal, was also made aware of the diary entries.
Mr Johnson’s future could be decided by the committee as a suspension of more than 10 days would precipitate a recall petition in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which could in turn lead to a by-election.
Health Secretary Steve Barclay backed Mr Johnson, telling Sky News the former prime minister has a huge role to play in politics going forward. He cited his leadership on Ukraine as a key example, as well as the deployment of the Covid vaccine.
Mr Barclay added that he of course wanted to see Mr Johnson return as an MP after the next election.
Separately, Mr Johnson’s former communications chief Guto Harri claimed the former prime minister’s biggest fear while in hospital with Covid was receiving a tracheotomy where an opening is made in the front of the neck so that a tube can be inserted into the trachea to help you breathe.
In his Global Player podcast UnprecedentedMr Harri revealed Mr Johnson only realized how seriously ill he was when doctors started considering the procedure.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-partygate-richard-sharp-b2347307.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson on the back foot as ousted BBC chairman Richard Sharp revealed he was among Checkers visitors
- Entering 2023, Jokowi’s effect on Prabowo is positive
- Ryan Gosling is set to win Best Actor as Ken in ‘Barbie’
- Stock Sectors: Stock Market Update: Fertilizer Stocks Rise as Market Rises
- Global and African Tech Ecosystem Leaders Pledge to ‘Unleash Digital for the New Africa’
- Punishment of a Chinese comedy group sends chills through the artistic sphere
- Biden and McCarthy agree to raise US debt ceiling, what’s in the deal? | US Congress
- Australian cricket stars were in attendance at Old Trafford for Manchester United vs Fulham
- Iranian model wears dress with noose around neck to protest executions
- bosch group [SO] Google Analytics Web Tracking Expert
- Daily multivitamin seems to boost the brain, but more studies are needed
- State Farm halts home insurance sales in California, citing wildfire risk