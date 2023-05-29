Trump news today: Trump blames Florida Governor DeSantis for Disney wake-up call as he praises Erdogan victory





Donald Trump has slammed Disney and his main rival in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying he was responsible for the entertainment giant’s awakening.

Disney has become a woke, disgusting shadow of itself, with people hating it. Must go back to what it once was or the market will do irreparable damage, he wrote on Truth Social. This all happened during Rob DeSanctimonious’s tenure as governor. Instead of complaining now, purely for publicity reasons, he should have stopped long ago. It would have been easy to do – it still is!

Mr Trump also congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the leader claimed victory in Sunday’s runoff election.

Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his well-deserved big win in Turkey. I know him well, he is a friend and learned firsthand how much he loves his country and the great people of Turkey, whom he has raised to a new level of fame and respect! Mr. Trump said.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Texas ignored Mr Trump’s pleas and removed their own attorney general, Ken Paxton, for corruption.

Gustaf Kilander29 May 2023 08:00

1685340000Liz Cheney urges graduates not to compromise with truth in commencement speech

Former US Representative Liz Cheney implored new college graduates not to compromise on the truth, excoriating fellow House Republicans for not doing enough to combat former President Donald Trump’s lies that the 2020 elections were stolen.

In a commencement speech at Colorado College, the Wyoming Republican repeated her fierce criticism of Trump but avoided discussing his 2024 re-election campaign or her own political future.

Cheney, a 1988 graduate of Colorado College, recalls being a political science student as he entered a building on campus where a Bible verse was inscribed above the entrance that read: Thou shalt know the truth, and the truth shall set thee free. .

I had to choose between lying and losing my House leadership job, Cheney said Sunday in Colorado Springs, linking her experiences as a student to her work in the U.S. House of Representatives. As I spoke to my colleagues on my last morning as Republican Conference Speaker in May 2021, I told them that if they wanted a leader who would lie, they should choose someone else.

1685336400I may not like you as an individual, but I like your problems’

In Chicago, Tyrone Muhammad, who heads Ex-Cons for Social Change, criticized Republicans for being losers for not seizing a very real opportunity to win over more African Americans. As he sat next to Vivek Ramaswamy on stage, he also said the Republican Party was racist.

Later, he said he actually voted for Trump in 2020 because Trump signed into law a criminal justice bill aimed at shortening prison sentences for nonviolent drug addicts and addressing racial inequality in the world. the judicial system. While the GOP has since adopted tough rhetoric against crime, Muhammed noted that Biden, as a senator, helped pass the 1994 crime bill that led to the mass incarceration of black people.

Muhammad said he could vote Republican again in 2024, despite the party’s shortcomings. He pointed to the GOP’s fight against illegal immigration as one of the main reasons for their support.

I may not like you as an individual, but I like your problems, I like your policies, he said.

1685332800Republican backed by 14% of black midterm voters in 2022

A majority of Latino voters backed Biden in the 2020 presidential race, according to AP VoteCast, a broad national survey of the electorate. But Trump has reduced that support in some competitive states, including Florida and Nevada, revealing significant shifts among Latinos from many different cultural backgrounds.

In last fall’s midterm elections, support for Republican candidates grew among black voters, though they remained overwhelmingly supportive of Democrats, AP Votecast found. Overall, Republican candidates were backed by 14% of black voters, up from 8% in the midterm elections four years earlier.

While the changes may be relatively small, strategists from both parties recognize that any change is significant given the proximity of some elections in 2024.

1685330153Biden and GOP reach debt ceiling deal, Congress must now approve it to avoid calamitous default

Any deal would have to be a political compromise in a divided Congress. Many Trump-aligned Republicans in Congress have long been skeptical of the Treasury’s projections, and they’re urging McCarthy to hold on.

Lawmakers are not expected to return to work from Memorial Day weekend until Tuesday, at the earliest, and McCarthy promised lawmakers he would abide by the rule to release any bill for 72 hours before voting.

1685327453Debt ceiling tests McCarthy, as GOP chairman navigates career fight with ease

Even as conservatives grow increasingly frustrated with President Kevin McCarthy, he still has an important voice in his corner: former President Donald Trump.

As an early supporter of Trump’s first White House bid, McCarthy tried to stay close to the former president despite their on-going relationship. He said they’ve been talking for the past few days and Trump told him, Make sure you get a good deal.

1685324753Right-wing populist Javier Milei wins support in Argentina by castigating ‘political caste’

He believes the sale of human organs should be legal, climate change is a socialist lie, sex education is a ploy to destroy the family, and the Central Bank should be abolished. He could also be Argentina’s next president.

Javier Milei, an admirer of former US President Donald Trump, is the latest example of how right-wing populists are making inroads in Latin America, appealing to a population angry with politics as usual and eager for strangers shake up the system.

A libertarian economist and self-proclaimed anarcho-capitalist, Milei made a name for himself by shouting against the political caste on television. His bid for president was like a sideshow until recently. Polls show his growing popularity and his proposals are dominating discussions ahead of the October election.

1685322053There are several shades of melanin in this republican breed

Federal authorities were preparing to move hundreds of migrants from the US-Mexico border to Chicago’s South Side, even as many local residents grappled with violence and harsh economic conditions.

It is certainly true that there are multiple shades of melanin in this Republican breed, Vivek Ramaswamy said in an interview. I think in a way it dispels the myth that a lot of the left will perpetuate that this is somehow, you know, a racist party or whatever.

He added: But personally, I don’t care what color anyone’s skin is. I think what matters is what are they going to accomplish? What is their vision?

As of now, the GOP has no Hispanic candidates for the 2024 contest. But Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he may change that in the coming days.

I think it’s important for the field to have candidates who can connect and motivate Hispanics to continue a trend that’s already happening, he said in an interview, noting that he was considering a candidacy very strongly. to the White House. Democrats have failed miserably at connecting with Hispanics.

1685319353Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil’

In her announcement video, Nikki Haley noted that she was raised in small town South Carolina as a proud daughter of Indian immigrants, not black, not white, I was different. Like Scott, she defended the GOP against accusations of racism.

Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil, Haley said. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Larry Elder does not hesitate to criticize the woke agenda of the Democrats, Black Lives Matter and the notion of systemic racism.

Critics say these messages are actually designed to win over white suburban voters more than appeal to voters of color. But in South Chicago on a recent Friday afternoon, there were signs that some black voters were open to new GOP messengers, given their frustration with both political parties.

A Vivek Ramaswamys mayoral attendee waved a flyer for a boycott of Biden because the Democratic president did not indicate whether he supported reparations for descendants of slaves, despite Biden backing a congressional effort to study the issue. None of the GOP presidential candidates support reparations either.

Others condemned Democrats, in Chicago and Washington, for working harder to help immigrants who are in the country illegally than struggling African-American citizens.

1685316653New Hampshire governor emphasizes campaign exits, not entries, to beat Trump

As the anti-Trump coalition within the Republican Party begins to determine who its preferred flag bearer will be, some fear 2024 could be a repeat of 2016 when Mr Trump was able to win as the vote against him was split among several candidates. in the primary.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told The New York Times that everyone is saying, “We have to keep people out.

It’s the wrong message, the wrong mentality, and it won’t work, he added, before admitting that consolidation will have to take place to beat Mr Trump.

Discipline comes out, he says.

Gustaf Kilander29 May 2023 00:30

