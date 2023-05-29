Politics
Erdogan winner after a historic second round DW 29/05/2023
Turkey’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan got another five years in power, after narrowly winning Sunday’s run-off election.
Erdogan beat his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu after winning 52.14% of the vote, Electoral Council (YSK) head Ahmet Yener said on Sunday.
Turkey’s president addressed his supporters shortly after declaring victory, saying voters had entrusted him with the responsibility of governing for the next five years.
“The only winner today is Turkey,” Erdogan said.
Meanwhile, opposition leader Kilicdaroglu condemned “the most unfair election in years” but pledged to continue “waging this fight” against the Erdogan government.
“My real sadness concerns the difficulties that await the country,” he said, without explicitly conceding defeat.
Erdogan calls for “unity and solidarity”
In a victory speech on Sunday evening, Erdogan called for “unity and solidarity”, promising to leave behind all differences and unite the nation behind “national values and dreams”.
Erdogan said his narrow victory in the race was that of “Turkish democracy” and all of the country’s 85 million citizens.
“We have no resentment, anger or frustration towards anyone,” French news agency AFP said. “Today no one lost. The entire nation of 85 million won.”
Then Erdogan moved on to declaring “terrorist organizations” the losers of the vote.
He acknowledged that the country’s very high inflation was the most pressing problem to be solved, but said it was not difficult to solve, promising that inflation would fall and promising to build a strong economy based on the stability and confidence.
He also pledged to secure the return of a million more Syrians who had sought refuge in neighboring Turkey during their country’s civil war.
What does this mean for Turkey?
Erdogan’s latest victory makes him Turkey’s longest-serving leader since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk founded the republic a century ago. This will reinvigorate his push for unconventional economic, domestic and foreign policies.
The leader of Turkey’s conservative AKP (Justice and Development Party) touted Islamic values and a populist outlook.
During his two-decade rule, he emboldened conservative Turkish citizens who had long felt marginalized under consecutive secular rulers. Erdogan, for example, promised to enshrine the right to wear the Islamic headscarf in the constitution and declared Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia a mosque after a court ruling.
It has also defied Western partners and NATO allies on several occasions, most recently by delaying Norway’s succession to the alliance and completely blocking Sweden’s.
NATO allies including the US, Germany, UK and France were quick to congratulate Erdogan on his latest victory, joining Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom the Turkish leader continued to maintain ties even after the war against Ukraine.
Perhaps the biggest domestic challenge to Erdogan’s popularity was his unorthodox economic policies, which analysts blame for the country’s ongoing inflation and cost-of-living crises. The country’s volatile economy should also top its list of challenges.
In 2021, Erdogan insisted on cutting interest rates at all costs, causing the local currency to plummet and pushing the annual inflation rate up to 85% last year.
The Turkish leader has pledged to stay the course, despite warnings from analysts.
The slow pace of relief efforts after devastating earthquakes in the Turkish-Syrian border region earlier this year has also drawn strong criticism of Erdogan’s government.
