Trump blames Disney for waking up as he blames DeSantis for not stopping him





Topline

Former President Donald Trump continued to attack Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday, blaming him for not stopping Disney from waking up, after he previously called out his chief GOP rival over a row with the company.

FILE PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump has attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for failing to… [+] Disney to "wake up".

Key Facts

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump first took a page from the DeSantis playbook and claimed that Disney had become a woke, disgusting shadow of itself, without specifying any particular issue.

Trump then called on the company to go back to how it once was, again without any specifics, warning that if they don’t, the market will do them irreparable damage.

Trump then blamed his rival saying: This all happened during Rob DeSanctimonious’s tenure as governor.

Trump also accused DeSantis of feuding with the company for publicity reasons alone, adding that he should have stopped him a long time ago.

Peg News

The comments appear to be a slight shift in tactics for the former president, who has so far refrained from attacking Disney over his ongoing feud with DeSantis. In a Truth Social article in April, Trump wrote that DeSanctus was completely destroyed by Disney. The comment came after DeSantis unveiled new measures targeting Disneys theme park and resort in Florida. At the time, Trump predicted Disney’s next move would be to announce it would halt future investments in Florida due to DeSantis’ actions, adding that they might even announce a slow pullback or sale of some properties. . A month later, Disney announced it was canceling plans to invest $1 billion to build a new project in Florida that was expected to create more than 2,000 jobs for the state. The Trump campaign reacted to this development by sending an email with the title: President Trump is always right, followed by a screenshot of Trump’s message from April.

Key Context

Disney and DeSantis have been feuding since last year after the company publicly voiced its opposition to Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, which places restrictions on public schools to discuss sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. Disney’s criticism of the so-called “don’t say gay” law came after company employees were angered by its initial silence on the issue. DeSantis retaliated by kicking out the company’s special district in the state, then known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which oversees his 27,000-acre theme park and resort and selects board members. to govern Central Florida’s new Tourism Oversight District, which lawmakers voted to replace the old district. But Disney tried to outsmart DeSantis by enacting a deal with the old board that gave the company broad authority over developments in the district. Last month, Disney filed a lawsuit against DeSantis and the board after they unilaterally revoked the arrangement.

Further reading

Trump’s Latest Attack on DeSantis: A Bizarre Fake Video Featuring Hitler, Soros, the Devil and Musk (Forbes)

Disney’s Amid War With DeSantist Kills $1 Billion Florida Resort (Forbes)

