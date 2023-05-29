Government ‘has not decided’ to place Imran Khan under house arrest





PTI President Imran Khan speaks at a rally in this undated image. AFP/File

The government has not taken any decision on the house arrest of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, Acting Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday.

The Acting Chief Minister’s comments came at a press conference in Lahore after reports suggested authorities may be considering declaring the Khan Zaman Park residence in Lahore a sub-prison and placing it in surviving residence.

The Khans party felt the heat of the states after its enraged workers attacked military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commanders’ House and Rawalpindi Headquarters, following his May 9 arrest in a corruption case. , a day the military dubbed Black Day. .

Among the thousands of workers who have been arrested in connection with the May 9 violence are also women, with the PTI claiming their supporters were mistreated.

In an address, PTI President Khan called on the judiciary to intervene in allegations of mistreatment of his female workers while behind bars, calling on the Supreme Court to take a suo motu opinion on the matter.

But the chief minister has refuted the allegations.

“The women were treated according to the law. [PTI] uses propaganda about abused women in prisons,” the chief minister said.

CM Naqvi said 32 women had been arrested and only 11 of them remained in jail. The senior provincial official added that it is his government’s duty to ensure that “mothers and sisters stay safe”.

“The events that unfolded on May 9 are unprecedented,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that no matter the influence of the suspected attackers at Jinnah House, the government would show no restraint.

In response to a question, CM Naqvi said PTI supporter Khadija Shah was in custody and her identity parade was underway.

The question came as a video of Shah went viral on social media on Sunday in which she was seen apologizing for her “actions” on May 9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1074962-govt-hasnt-decided-on-putting-imran-khan-under-house-arrest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos