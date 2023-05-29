The number of civil servants over the past 10 years has dropped, are they being replaced by robots?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The number of civil servants (PNS) over the past 10 years has steadily declined, even reaching its lowest point under the administration of President Joko Widodo. Quoted by the June 2022 State Civil Apparatus Statistics Book, the number of civil servants currently stands at 3,992,766, down about 8.48% from the number of civil servants in 2013 of 4,362,805. If traced annually, the highest number of civil servants over the past 10 years occurred in 2015 with 4,593,604 and then continued to decline steadily through 2022. In 2021 alone, the number will of 3,995,634. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content “The number of active Indonesian civil servants as of June 30, 2022 was 3,992,766, a decrease of 0.1% from the number of civil servants as of December 31, 2021,” the book quoted, Monday (5/29/2023 ) . Even so, when broken down in more detail between the number of civil servants in central and regional agencies, the figure shows an increase for civil servants at the central level, while in the regions it continues to fall year on year. In 2013, the number of civil servants in the center was 891,509 people while in the regions there were 3,471,296. Meanwhile, in 2022, the number of civil servants in the central agencies will be 963,171 people and in the regions of 3,029,595. “There has been an increase in the number of civil servants working in central agencies. Meanwhile, civil servants working in regional agencies have decreased,” as the document writes. However, the number of civil servants still dominates the total ASN. The number of ASNs is 4,344,552 people. Composed of 3,992,766 civil servants and 351,786 State employees under employment contract (PPPK). In recent years, the government of President Joko Widodo has carried out an intensive rationalization of human resources among civil servants. Because it encourages the digital transformation of public services, i.e. the use of robots. Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB), Abdullah Azwar Anas, said it is President Joko Widodo’s priority agenda through bureaucratic reform, mainly to address bureaucratic governance issues in Indonesia. The ASN, including civil servants, will later make a duo with digitization. “In reforming the bureaucracy of government administration, the government must prepare for technological disruption and the digital climate by continuing to improve and build a digital bureaucracy with a focus on improvement as a structure, culture and competence digitized”, he explained during the last public consultation forum. year. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Video: O Public Servants, Here Are MenPAN RB’s Demands for Allocations to Increase! (ha/ha)



