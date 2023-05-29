The hidden history of the Chinese protest movement

June 4, 1989 is etched in history as the day the Chinese authorities ruthlessly suppressed peaceful protests.

Chinese troops have gunned down hundreds, if not thousands, of people who took to the streets in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to call for political reform. No one knows the actual death toll, as any discussion of the crackdown is heavily censored to this day.

Thirty-four years later, the right to freedom of peaceful assembly remains severely restricted in mainland China. Authorities have long characterized protests and public assemblies as a disruption of public order, and under President Xi Jinping restrictions have tightened further, making expression through public demonstrations extremely rare.

But some brave people still come together to speak out, despite the risk of being arrested.

One of the most recent examples dates back to late 2022, when thousands of people came across China to express their anger at the Covid-19 restrictions that were in place at the time. The nationwide protests, sparked by a deadly fire in a locked building in the northwest city of Urumqi, have been the country’s largest for many years.

But in fact, Chinese activists have a long history of protesting, post-Tiananmen, despite the deeply repressive environment:

2022: Protests against the white paper

In November 2022, videos shared on social media showed protests breaking out in universities and cities across China, including Beijing, Guangdong, Shanghai and Wuhan. Peaceful protesters commemorated the victims of the Urumqi fire and called for the relaxation of lockdown measures. Many also called for an end to censorship, and some called on President Xi to step down.

The unexpected scale and ferocity of the protests showed that many people in China were prepared to face high risks of prosecution just for speaking out. Many protesters have since been arrested.

The space for an independent protest on such a scale in China is virtually non-existent, but the white paper protests have shown the bravery of people in China.

2018: Jasic labor movement

In July 2018, workers at Jasic Technology, a welding equipment maker in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, attempted to form a union. A few days later, three of the workers were arrested.

University students, labor rights activists and other workers have been arrested or harassed for participating in protests against the arrests. Many academic Marxist groups active in the Jasic movement were eventually disbanded or forced to restructure.

Protests against the zero-Covid policy in Shanghai in November 2022 (Getty Images)

2012-2020: New citizen movement

The New Citizens Movement is an informal network of Chinese activists founded by jurist Xu Zhiyong in 2012 to promote government transparency and expose corruption.

Dozens of lawyers and activists associated with the network were targeted after attending an informal rally held in Xiamen, a city on China’s southeast coast, in December 2019. The group, which included Xu, met to discuss the situation of civil society and current events in China.

Later that month, police across the country began summoning or detaining attendees of the Xiamen rally. Xu and human rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi were sentenced to 14 and 12 years respectively in April 2023.

2012-2015: Feminist movement

Since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, the already limited space to exercise freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly has shrunk further. It has become effectively impossible for activists and groups to mobilize mass public protests, due to increased online censorship and growing control of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), such as through the foreign NGOs.

Nevertheless, people still do it. For example, a new feminist movement emerged in 2012, known for its street actions and atomized demonstrations for women’s rights, sometimes involving only one person.

The Chinese government has since launched a systematic crackdown on the women’s movement. Tactics have included smear campaigns and harassment of female members, shutting down gender groups at universities, and censoring online discussions of gender and women’s rights issues. In 2015, five prominent members of the group were arrested and detained.

Today, Chinese feminist activists continue their work of organizing offline and overseas activism.

2011: Jasmine Revolution pro-democracy protests

The Arab Spring protests in the Middle East and North Africa, beginning with Tunisia’s Jasmine Revolution in late 2010, sparked online calls for protests in China. State-affiliated media called the rallies and protests a disruption of public order and claimed that foreign media derided the protests as performance art.

More than 100 activists, many of whom were active on Twitter and blogs, were arrested or placed under unlawful surveillance or house arrest. Some are still missing. Since then, the term performance art has been used by activists to circumvent censorship.

1999: Falun Gong demonstration in Beijing

More than 10,000 Falun Gong followers staged a silent protest in Beijing against government harassment of members of the spiritual movement, which had gained a large following in China in the 1990s.

The Chinese government responded by banning the group and launching a campaign of intimidation and persecution, led by a special organization called the 610 Office. Tens of thousands of Falun Gong practitioners have been arbitrarily detained and many tortured since the movement was banned.

June 4, 2023

Public commemoration, or even mention, of the Tiananmen crackdown is still prohibited in China. Hong Kong’s annual vigil for victims of the crackdown has continued for 30 years and been attended by hundreds of thousands of city residents, but that too has been banned since 2020 as the crackdown in the city increased after the Beijing-imposed national security law was enacted. Some of the organizers of the vigils, such as human rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung, are detained.

And yet, people in Hong Kong, mainland China and around the world continue to fight for the right to freedom of assembly in China. Peaceful protest can be ruthlessly suppressed, but it can never be completely silenced.