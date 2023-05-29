Reviews | How hard will it be for DeSantis to beat Trump? Nixon versus Reagan in 1968 offers a clue.





Nixon fended off Reagan and the others in one of the last primaries where delegates and party insiders, rather than the will of voters, played a large role in determining the nomination.

Here the present diverges from history. Nixon was much more introspective, methodical and political than Trump. He was, in 1968, a significantly stronger general election candidate, winning the most votes. Trump twice lost the popular vote despite the segregationist candidacy of George Wallaces, which eroded Nixon’s support.

But just as a split primary field worked to Nixons’ advantage, so does Mr. Trump, especially if several other candidates become viable. In such a scenario, Mr. Trump might only need pluralities in the first pivotal states to take the nomination. His fan base might be enough. Although Mr. Trumps 2016 campaign was often chaotic, it pulled off a finely tuned nativist, anti-free trade and anti-globalization message that cut through the noise of a chaotic primary season. In Nixonian fashion, Mr. Trump tapped into reactionaries in his party and delighted the base.

The question is whether Mr. Trump can do it again. One of Nixon’s great political strengths was to assume, even at the peak of his powers, the position of the aggrieved to convince a palpable mass of voters that he and they were the outsiders. Truly self-taught, this stance came naturally to Nixon. Mr Trump, though the son of a millionaire property developer, nonetheless effectively embraced it throughout his political career, once boasting of his love for the uneducated.

Mr. DeSantis enters the fray hoping that Mr. Trump’s many flaws, lingering legal troubles and political baggage will ultimately make him weaker than he appears today. But looking at the historical parallel, even Reagan, a one-of-a-kind political talent, couldn’t dislodge Nixon. As Mr. DeSantiss’ Twitter launch debacle suggests, he will need to quickly and dramatically improve his position. Perhaps then, with the help of a Trump implosion, he can hold out hope for 2024 or even, as Reagan’s example suggests, a future presidential election.

