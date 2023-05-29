Secret Boris Johnson supporters will break cover to defend him against Commons investigation, allies say





Supporters of Boris Johnson will burst in later this year to defend him against allegations he lied to Parliament, allies say. Tory critics say the small number of MPs willing to publicly back the former prime minister shows he no longer has significant supporters in the party. But a handful of high-profile supporters have accused Rishi Sunaks’ team of trying to undermine Mr Johnson by referring new alleged breaches of Covid rules to the Commons Privileges Committee which is already investigating his behavior. And his friends have warned the current leader that he could face a challenge once the commission completes its report, if the Tories’ position in the polls remains poor. A Conservative MP said I : There may only be five active supporters, but there will be others who will stick around until the report of the Privileges Committee. I can’t imagine MPs from small minorities being exactly happy with the current polls. Camp Johnson staged a silent show of force in Parliament last week when they boycotted a vote on whether Margaret Ferrier should be suspended from the Commons for 30 days for coming to Westminster despite knowing that she was infected with Covid-19. Related article Allies of the former prime minister have said privately that if Ms Ferrier, who has already been kicked out of the SNP, loses her seat it could set a precedent for Mr Johnson. By staying out of parliament when the motion was due to be debated on Thursday, they ensured there was not the quorum needed to make the vote binding. Andrea Jenkyns, MP for Morley & Outwood, who is one of Mr Johnson’s most vocal supporters, refused to endorse Mr Sunak’s continued leadership in the next general election. She told Sky News: For me it depends on the polls. It’s me personally and it would be political suicide to change leaders again now, because we have to go through a general election and end up with what, 100 seats? I want to see a Conservative government elected. She added: There was an orchestrated campaign not only in my own party, because let’s face it, most of my fellow MPs who form a nation, on the left of the party, have the leader they wanted in Rishi. , they’ve never accepted Boris, they’ve never accepted Liz Truss and they’re out of step with party members who are big Boris fans. Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has insisted Mr Johnson has been the victim of a political conspiracy after new allegations he held illegal gatherings were handed over to police, telling BBC: Anyone who thinks that a few weeks before the privileges committee was about to announce its findings in the inquest, that this has just been discovered and found and reported, I’m afraid it’s for the birds. A key Red Wall MP has also backed a potential return for Mr Johnson. In an interview with I , Workingtons Mark Jenkinson said: Never say never. His tenure was not what I wanted for him or what he wanted for himself. He has unfinished business and I think he has a lot to offer.

