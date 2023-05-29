Politics
Heads of state congratulate Erdoan on his run-off victory
Congratulations from around the world poured in for President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who took a comfortable lead in the results of the exit polls for the second round of the presidential election in Trkiyes on Sunday.
Some 61 million people were able to vote in the historic run-off after a mid-month vote failed to yield a definitive victory between Erdoan and his main rival Kemal Kldarolu.
As informed by the Supreme Election Council (YSK), Erdoan was in the lead with 53.41% against Kldarolus 46.59%, with 75.42% of the votes counted, the leaders of Qatar, Libya, Hungary, Palestine and many others wished Erdoan success in his new term.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was among the first leaders to congratulate Erdoan. He said the results of the second round indicated that the friendly Turkish people supported the policies and the reform program of the president.
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Erdoan, saying it was proof that the Turkish people appreciate Erdoan’s selfless work and independent foreign policy. “The election victory is the natural result of your selfless work leading the Republic of Trkiye, a clear proof of the support of the Turkish people for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy,” Putin said. in a message. to Erdoan, the Kremlin said. “We highly appreciate your personal contribution to strengthening friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields,” Putin said.
United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also praised Erdoan.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic both congratulated Erdoan and the Turkish people on the election victory.
“My dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulations on your victory,” Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani tweeted. I hope that our strong relations will promote the development and growth of our countries.
While Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban touted his clear election victory, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said Erdoan’s election victory shows renewed people’s confidence in his successful plans and policies.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent his congratulations in a phone call and invited Erdoan to visit Baku.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the victory reflected the confidence of the Turkish people in his dynamic leadership, while Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called it a sign of the valuable and continued trust of the Turkish people.
Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkish States (OTS), also congratulated Erdoan.
In a message posted on his Twitter account, Omuraliev said: “I extend my sincere congratulations to President Erdoan on his victory in the 2nd round of the presidential elections of the Republic of Trkiye, May this result bring the best for the Republic of Trkiye, the fraternal Turkish nation and everyone Turkish.”
Zeljka Cvijanovic, President of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said in a message: ”I take this opportunity to express my belief that the Turkish people have chosen a path that includes economic prosperity, social well-being as well as than regional stability.”
On social media, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik hailed Erdogan’s victory in the country’s first-ever presidential run-off as historic.
“The voters elected you again as their leader! This decision of the voters is not only important for the Republic of Turkey, but for the world! Congratulations,” said Dodik, president of the Republika Srpska entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. .
Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani also said on social media: “As you continue to lead Trkiye to new successes, I look forward to working together to strengthen our excellent cooperation.”
“May the partnership between Kosovo and Trikiye continue to grow stronger,” he added in Turkish.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and former Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic also congratulated Erdogan.
Many people from the region gathered in squares with Turkish flags and banners bearing Erdogan’s name and image to celebrate the unofficial election victory.
In the town of Novi Pazar, Serbia, hundreds of people staged celebrations and convoys of vehicles carrying Turkish flags.
“With President Erdoan, whom I congratulate on his re-election, we will continue to move forward,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted. “France and Turkey have immense challenges to face together,” Macron said, citing the return of peace in Europe, the future of the Euro-Atlantic alliance and the Mediterranean as key topics.
Other leaders congratulating Erdoan included Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Egyptian Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia as well as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The country’s longest-serving leader has weathered several political crises, including a failed coup attempt in 2016, and established Trkiye as a major military and geopolitical power.
In early February, two deadly earthquakes on top of a cost-of-living crisis threatened to cut support, but Erdoan has since vowed to attack and fight the crisis by freeing up public spending, increasing the minimum wage, increasing pensions and allowing millions to retire early. He also introduced electricity and gas subsidies and wrote off some household debt.
He also promised to spend whatever is necessary to rebuild the vast stricken areas. At every groundbreaking ceremony he attended, Erdoan assured that only his government could rebuild lives after the disaster that leveled cities and killed more than 50,000 people.
The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) won 10 of 11 provinces in the disaster-hit region, a region that has traditionally backed it despite criticism that its government’s initial response to the disaster was slow.
In the parliamentary elections, the People’s Alliance led by the AK party came away with a majority in parliament of 600 seats, giving it only an additional advantage in the second round, analysts said, underlining the desire of the most voters avoid a broken government. .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/elections/state-leaders-congratulate-erdogan-for-early-runoff-victory
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan: PTI faces another setback as 3 other leaders abandon Imran Khan following May 9 riots
- Heads of state congratulate Erdoan on his run-off victory
- Call my brother, Jokowi congratulates Erdogan on his victory in the Turkish elections
- Inflation bite increases risk of insolvency for large UK companies
- Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor’s AlUla Diaries – ThePrint –
- Stock market today: Markets mostly up after Biden-McCarthy US debt deal WSB-TV Channel 2
- Google Passkey provides an accessible password alternative
- Insomnia drugs may treat dream-playing behavior with fewer side effects
- Secret Boris Johnson supporters will break cover to defend him against Commons investigation, allies say
- Top Public Cloud Security Issues for the Media and Entertainment Industry
- virginia golf gentlemen | Cavaliers advance to final round at NCAA Championships
- Seeking an evaluation of medical cannabis policies in response to research findings