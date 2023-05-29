Heads of state congratulate Erdoan on his run-off victory

Congratulations from around the world poured in for President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who took a comfortable lead in the results of the exit polls for the second round of the presidential election in Trkiyes on Sunday.

Some 61 million people were able to vote in the historic run-off after a mid-month vote failed to yield a definitive victory between Erdoan and his main rival Kemal Kldarolu.

As informed by the Supreme Election Council (YSK), Erdoan was in the lead with 53.41% against Kldarolus 46.59%, with 75.42% of the votes counted, the leaders of Qatar, Libya, Hungary, Palestine and many others wished Erdoan success in his new term.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was among the first leaders to congratulate Erdoan. He said the results of the second round indicated that the friendly Turkish people supported the policies and the reform program of the president.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Erdoan, saying it was proof that the Turkish people appreciate Erdoan’s selfless work and independent foreign policy. “The election victory is the natural result of your selfless work leading the Republic of Trkiye, a clear proof of the support of the Turkish people for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy,” Putin said. in a message. to Erdoan, the Kremlin said. “We highly appreciate your personal contribution to strengthening friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields,” Putin said.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also praised Erdoan.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic both congratulated Erdoan and the Turkish people on the election victory.

“My dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulations on your victory,” Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani tweeted. I hope that our strong relations will promote the development and growth of our countries.

While Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban touted his clear election victory, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said Erdoan’s election victory shows renewed people’s confidence in his successful plans and policies.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent his congratulations in a phone call and invited Erdoan to visit Baku.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the victory reflected the confidence of the Turkish people in his dynamic leadership, while Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called it a sign of the valuable and continued trust of the Turkish people.

Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkish States (OTS), also congratulated Erdoan.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Omuraliev said: “I extend my sincere congratulations to President Erdoan on his victory in the 2nd round of the presidential elections of the Republic of Trkiye, May this result bring the best for the Republic of Trkiye, the fraternal Turkish nation and everyone Turkish.”

Zeljka Cvijanovic, President of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said in a message: ”I take this opportunity to express my belief that the Turkish people have chosen a path that includes economic prosperity, social well-being as well as than regional stability.”

On social media, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik hailed Erdogan’s victory in the country’s first-ever presidential run-off as historic.

“The voters elected you again as their leader! This decision of the voters is not only important for the Republic of Turkey, but for the world! Congratulations,” said Dodik, president of the Republika Srpska entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. .

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani also said on social media: “As you continue to lead Trkiye to new successes, I look forward to working together to strengthen our excellent cooperation.”

“May the partnership between Kosovo and Trikiye continue to grow stronger,” he added in Turkish.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and former Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic also congratulated Erdogan.

Many people from the region gathered in squares with Turkish flags and banners bearing Erdogan’s name and image to celebrate the unofficial election victory.

In the town of Novi Pazar, Serbia, hundreds of people staged celebrations and convoys of vehicles carrying Turkish flags.

“With President Erdoan, whom I congratulate on his re-election, we will continue to move forward,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted. “France and Turkey have immense challenges to face together,” Macron said, citing the return of peace in Europe, the future of the Euro-Atlantic alliance and the Mediterranean as key topics.

Other leaders congratulating Erdoan included Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Egyptian Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia as well as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The country’s longest-serving leader has weathered several political crises, including a failed coup attempt in 2016, and established Trkiye as a major military and geopolitical power.

In early February, two deadly earthquakes on top of a cost-of-living crisis threatened to cut support, but Erdoan has since vowed to attack and fight the crisis by freeing up public spending, increasing the minimum wage, increasing pensions and allowing millions to retire early. He also introduced electricity and gas subsidies and wrote off some household debt.

He also promised to spend whatever is necessary to rebuild the vast stricken areas. At every groundbreaking ceremony he attended, Erdoan assured that only his government could rebuild lives after the disaster that leveled cities and killed more than 50,000 people.

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) won 10 of 11 provinces in the disaster-hit region, a region that has traditionally backed it despite criticism that its government’s initial response to the disaster was slow.

In the parliamentary elections, the People’s Alliance led by the AK party came away with a majority in parliament of 600 seats, giving it only an additional advantage in the second round, analysts said, underlining the desire of the most voters avoid a broken government. .