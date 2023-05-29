Pakistan: PTI faces another setback as 3 other leaders abandon Imran Khan following May 9 riots





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faces further setbacks as three other leaders announced their departure from the Imran Khan-led party following the May 9 vandalism incident, local outlet Geo News reported. . Former special assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Mehmood Al Hasan, former MPA Malik Khurram Ali Khan and former MP Jamshed Thomas condemned the violent protests that took place on May 9 and announced their resignation.

May 9 demonstrations

The May 9 protests involving Imran Khan were a significant event in Pakistan’s political landscape. Khan was arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case which led to widespread protests and rioting that lasted nearly three days.

Protests have turned violent, with attacks targeting sensitive defense and public facilities. Many leaders, legislators and founding members of the PTI expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation and distanced themselves from Imran Khan’s leadership.

The main leaders leave the PTI

The subsequent protests and violence sparked a wave of defections from the PTI party. Several prominent members, including Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Ali Zaidi and Maleeka Bokhari, decided to quit the party, citing their disagreement with the handling of the situation and the resulting vandalism.

Petition in SC

In response to the events, Imran Khan filed a constitutional petition with the Supreme Court. The petition challenged the imposition of Section 245, which authorized the deployment of army troops to assist civil authorities. Imran Khan sought to have the imposition of Section 245 declared invalid and asked the court to prevent authorities from arresting PTI workers and leaders allegedly involved in the attacks on state facilities .

In addition, the petition raised concerns about the trial of civilians accused of attacking defense installations in military courts, arguing that it violated fundamental rights.

Ishaq Dar on negotiations with PTI

On Sunday, the government’s position on negotiations with Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party came to the fore, exposing inconsistencies. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar flatly rejected the possibility of talks in a post-May 9 scenario.

Negotiations with Khan could take place if he takes corrective action, apologizes to the nation, admits his mistake and promises not to do anything like May 9 in the future, he told Geo News Sunday in an interview.

Watch | 2023 elections in Türkiye: Erdogan back for five years

During an appearance on Geo News’ ‘Jirga’ program, Dar said negotiations with Imran Khan could be considered if certain conditions were met. Those conditions included Imran Khan taking “corrective action”, apologizing to the nation, acknowledging his mistake and promising not to engage in actions similar to those on May 9 in the future.

You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/pakistan-pti-faces-further-setback-as-3-more-leaders-abandon-imran-khan-in-aftermath-of-may-9-riots-597681 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos