Opinion: Don’t fall for No Labels’ third-party trap





I recently received an email from a frustrated reader complaining that the 2024 presidential election was shaping up to be an unsatisfactory overhaul featuring two familiar and unattractive candidates.

It’s a complaint I’ve heard before: President Biden and Donald Trump are too old. Trumps too crazy and irresponsible; Bidens too soft and ineffectual. Neither will compromise; neither is competent. They encourage dysfunction and polarization of government. Why, oh why, don’t we have better choices?

Then suddenly, a few days later, another message appeared in my inbox offering a seeming solution: No Labels, the centrist political organization that proselytizes in the name of bipartisanship and ends the stalemate, she, too, is worried about applicants and has come up with an insurance plan that may provide relief.

Opinion columnist

Nicholas Goldberg

Nicholas Goldberg was editor of the editorial page for 11 years and is a former editor of the Op-Ed page and the Sunday Opinion section.

The group is pushing for a spot on the ballots of all 50 states for the 2024 general election, just in case the race offers nothing but a Trump-Biden rematch or some other dismal and unsatisfying pairing. If that happens, the group would organize an alternative third ticket, a Democrat and a Republican who would promise to work together to save the United States from paralysis and extremism.

No Labels has so far secured ballots in Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Alaska and is getting to work in Florida, North Carolina and Nevada. Leaders of the organizations were in New York in mid-May to raise funds for the $70 million they believe they need for their ballot efforts.

Founded by longtime Democratic fundraiser Nancy Jacobson and former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman, among others, No Labels promises choice! Compromise! No more toxic bitterness! He says he represents the common-sense majority who want an end to extremist politics and yearn for unity and cooperation.

Sounds good, right? A quick kick in the pants at politics as usual.

But don’t be fooled.

A third-party application is a shiny object, a luminous bauble that is superficially attractive. But that’s actually the last thing we need.

And by us, I mean the sensible, still sane part of the electorate (Democrats and Republicans alike) who want to make sure first and foremost that Donald Trump or another truly extreme anti-democratic candidate does not become president again.

Some Democrats who had ties to No Labels realized the alternative ticketing plan was a bad idea and have said so publicly in recent days.

No Labels is wasting time, energy and money on a bizarre effort that confuses and divides voters, and has a clear outcome in re-electing Donald Trump as president, said Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va. ) Last week.

At the top of the No Labels wishlist for a possible unity ticket would reportedly be Senator Joe Manchin, the conservative Democrat from West Virginia whose swinging voting status has caused so much turmoil in his party in recent years.

No Labels has yet to make a firm decision on whether to move forward, and Manchin has not officially agreed to be the party’s presidential candidate if so. Manchin coyly told the Washington Post: I don’t exclude myself and I don’t exclude myself.

But either way, Americans should get rid of the crazy idea that Manchin or any third-party candidate would be a panacea.

There is nothing wrong with third parties in theory. The two main parties do not have a divine right to a clear field. If another H. Ross Perot or Eldridge Cleaver or John Anderson or Henry A. Wallace or Strom Thurmond or George Wallace or Ralph Nader thinks they have something to offer, they are within their constitutional rights to try, like all those guys did it.

And if Americans aren’t happy with the main party candidates, they have the right to vote in protest.

But let’s be clear: that’s what a protest vote would be. Third party contestants do not win. They haven’t done it in the past and they won’t in 2024.

What they can do is reshape the elections if they get enough votes. And in that case, there’s a good chance they’ll reshape it in favor of Trump (or Ron DeSantis or whoever becomes the Republican nominee).

Do you remember the alternative parties during the 2016 elections? Hillary Clinton might have won if not for the 7.8 million people who voted for the Green Party and Libertarian Party candidates.

Or think back to 2000, when Green Party presidential candidate Ralph Nader won 97,000 votes in Florida, most of which likely would have gone to Democrat Al Gore had Nader not run. Ultimately, Gore lost the state and thus the White House to George W. Bush by just 537 votes.

It is not absolutely certain that a No Labels candidate would benefit Republicans more than Democrats in 2024; No Labels rejects this hypothesis. But it is likely. For one thing, if a third-party candidate were successful in winning votes in an electoral college, it might be impossible for one of the party’s leading candidates to win the necessary 270-vote electoral majority. That would kick off the race for the House of Representatives, where the GOP dominates.

And even if the third-party candidate did not win electoral votes but merely drained votes from the party’s leading candidates, that would still be more likely to benefit Trump than Biden (assuming Trump is the nominee).

Norman Ornstein, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, explains it this way: To beat Trump, Biden must win over not only grassroots Democratic voters, but also moderate Democrats, independents, and Republicans who would normally vote for one. of their own but cannot bring a vote for Trump or another extremist.

That won’t happen if their votes are hijacked by, say, Manchin.

Voting for a third-party candidate is an acceptable strategy if you really don’t see much difference between the main party candidates and want to register a protest.

But voters who think so about a Trump-Biden race must face reality. The idea that Biden and Trump are comparable extremists, one on the left and one on the right, is an outrageous and dangerous lie.

There can be only one priority in 2024 if Trump is a candidate: to ensure that the fate of the country is not placed in the hands of a man who has already proven to be reckless, undemocratic, dishonest, self-centered and pro-violent.

