Naqvi Responds to Imran Khan’s Allegations of Mistreatment of Female Protesters in Prison





Rana Sanaullah’s midnight lecture raised many eyebrows, with several PTI leaders, including President Imran Khan, speaking out against alleged sexual assaults on women in various prisons.

The disturbing accusations made by the former prime minister have drawn a strong reaction from the coalition administration, and acting Punjab chief minister Mohsin Naqvi has now cleared the air by rejecting the idea of ​​” ill-treatment” inflicted on the demonstrators in prison.

Naqvi, calling it propaganda, said everyone accused of the Jinnah House attack, including Shah, would face legal consequences. He mentioned Khadija Shah, the alleged mastermind of the Jinnah House attack, who is currently in police custody.

The Chief Minister said around 11 women are currently behind bars on remand and there are cameras around the prison as he dismissed the impression of mistreatment of imprisoned women.

Imran Khan expressed his belief that the mistreatment of female PTI workers and supporters was part of a deliberate campaign to depoliticize women in Pakistan. He argued that by subjecting women to injustice and cruelty, the government was trying to induce fear in their male relatives, deterring them from participating in politics. Such isolation, he saw, was a grave injustice to half the population.

Imran Khan lamented the treatment of women over the past year, especially since May 25, 2022, saying he had never seen such mistreatment in his life.

Following the press briefing by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, he declared his certainty about the torture of the PTI women.

