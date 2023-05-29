Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan wins new term after second round of elections : Peoples Dispatch





Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdoan won the 2023 elections. (Photo: @RTErdogan/Twitter)

The outgoing President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoan won a new term after being declared the winner of the second round of elections held on Sunday May 28. With 99.85% of ballots counted according to a unofficial tally by the state news agency Anadolu Agencythe leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) won 52.16% of the vote against his opponent Kemal Kldarolu of the National Alliance led by the Republican People’s Party, which obtained 47.84%. Erdoan’s victory was declared by the head of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council on Sunday. The second round was called after no candidate was able to obtain 50% + 1 of the votes in the first round of elections held on May 14. Erdoan, in power for 20 years, won 49.52% of the vote, Kldarolu coming second with a vote share of 44.88%, followed by Sinan Oan, candidate of the far-right ATA Alliance. The May 14 elections also saw the ruling AKP and its allies secure 322 seats in parliament which has 600. Meanwhile, the opposition alliance won 213 seats, with the CHP securing a share of 169. The elections came at a time when Turkey was facing a severe cost of living crisis, with inflation at 50.5% in March, after surging to over 85% in October 2022. The Turkish lira has lost 30% of its value against the US dollar in 2022, after having already depreciated by 44% in 2021. The economic crisis had taken years to prepare, causing mass mobilizations by unions to demand a living wage. Show: Anl nar of the Communist Party of Turkey on the stakes of the 2023 elections The Erdoan administration has also been criticized for failing to respond adequately to devastating earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and neighboring Syria in February. Another key issue during the campaign period was that of immigration, particularly a growing right-wing nationalist rhetoric that has seen the opposition call for the deportation of refugees and migrants, while the government is stepping up efforts in its policy of voluntary repatriation of Syrian refugees. The rights of other marginalized communities have also been threatened, including LGBTQ+ people and women, particularly following Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention on the Prevention of violence against womenat a time when religious conservatism and gender-based violence are on the rise under the current administration. Erdoan has been repeatedly accused of implementing authoritarian policies and targeted persecution of progressives opposition forces and arrests journalists and activists, especially ahead of the May elections. Meanwhile, political power was decisively consolidated in Erdo’s favor following the 2017 constitutional referendum that placed Turkey under a presidential system of governance. Kldarolu had promised a return to the parliamentary system as part of his platform, denouncing Erdo’s one-man rule. The opposition candidate had also proposed changes in Turkey’s foreign policy informed with a pro-Western approach. In response to Sunday’s election, the Communist Party of Turkey (TKP) said the result offered no hope for a better future and denounced the withdrawal of the right to strike and the usurpation of the means of organization . The party also denounced the oppression of governments against the poor and the working class and attacks on the values ​​of the republic. The TKP criticized not only the administration, but also the opposition’s failure to offer a meaningful alternative to the people. Emphasizing that the struggles of the people could not be crowded into the ballot box, the TKP called workers to organize for secularism, independence and socialism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://peoplesdispatch.org/2023/05/29/turkish-president-recep-tayyip-erdogan-secures-another-term-following-runoff-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos