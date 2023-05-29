FBI interference in Donald Trump campaign revealed in Durham report





Herodotus wrote that Croesus, king of Lydia, once asked the oracle at Delphi what would happen if he went to war with Persia. The oracle told him that if he did, he would destroy a great empire. Croesus went on his war, and the oracle was right, in his own way: an empire was destroyed, but it was Lydia, not Persia.

It’s a timeless lesson from a man whose actions he deemed necessary to preserve his country brought about its destruction.

Many Obama administration officials, including the FBI, believed that if Donald Trump was allowed to become president, the republic as we know it would fall. And they may have been correct, just like the Oracle of Delphi, but correct in the wrong way. Because all the harm Trump caused to the rule of law at the tumultuous end of his four-year term, the FBI’s own actions in the 2016 election have, in their own way, caused even more lasting harm to institutions. of the Republic.

All of this is made clear this month in the release of Special Counsel John Durham’s report on his investigation into the Russiagate allegations, including whether the Trump campaign worked with Russia to influence the election.

The Durham inquiry came to answer the questions opened by the Mueller inquiry. Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller concluded after two years of investigation that he could not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities. Despite the political and media obsession with Russian collusion, Mueller found the factual basis for it all lacking.

How, then, did the FBI act so quickly on his ultimately unfounded suspicions? Why did he investigate something that apparently had no basis in reality?

Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham to get to the bottom of these issues, and now we know: the investigation revealed that senior FBI officials showed a serious lack of analytical rigor in relation to information they have received, in particular information received from politically affiliated persons and entities.

Which is to say, they got extremely flimsy evidence against a guy from people who hated him, and they got away with it. And by running with it, I mean testifying to its veracity to a judge of a secret surveillance court to obtain warrants to investigate their fellow Americans, a thing so contrary to our justice system that it is supposed to be reserved for the most serious counter-terrorism cases.

During the 2016 campaign, the FBI received several tips about foreign interference in the election. In those involving the Clinton campaign, the FBI followed the rumors. He was able to ward off some of them, and on others he gave defensive briefings to the Clinton team, warning them of the dangers foreign actors posed to them. But when a rumor of Russian collusion with Trump reached the FBI, the latter immediately opened an investigation, without confirming the information by other sources or using any of the generally used standard analysis tools.

The FBI became aware of this alleged collusion by Australian authorities in July 2016 over remarks allegedly made in a tavern by George Papadopoulos, someone in Trump’s orbit as an unpaid adviser. This raw, unanalyzed and unsubstantiated intelligence alone led to full investigations of four members of the Trumps team. No defensive briefing was provided to the Trump campaign.

Then came the so-called Steele File: a collection of reports generated by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence agent running his own private security firm. Who hired Steele to do this? Fusion GPS, a different private investigative firm. Who hired them? Perkins Coie, a law firm. And who did Perkins Coie work for? The Clinton campaign. So, despite being cleared, the FBI was basing its investigation of a major party candidate on rumors picked up by his opponent, as well as stuff someone in Australia had heard in a bar.

This all happened as the FBI was aware of a supposed Clinton-approved plan to vilify Donald Trump by stoking a scandal claiming Russian security service interference.

Didn’t that alarm anyone in the office?

It’s a common problem: the FBI heard something that seemed true about a person they already knew was bad, and it was too good to verify. In the words of Durham: The Department failed to sufficiently review or question these documents and the motives of those providing them, even when, around the same time, the FBI Director and others learned material and potentially contrary information.

Believing that misinformation is bad enough. Using it to launch an investigation in a way contrary to its own standard procedures is even worse. To apply this lack of judgment to one party is detrimental to the rule of law, a perversion of the mission of the United States Department of Justice and a serious abuse of governmental power.

Let’s give the Clinton campaign and their FBI cronies the benefit of the doubt they deserved or not and say they really thought Trump would bring down the American republic. Even if this is true, their grossly unethical actions to stop him are just as damaging to this nation.

Trust in all institutions is down, and this report will further damage the reputation of the FBI. Undermining the rule of law and perverting the administration of justice was once considered patently wrong, even when the militarization was directed against a villain. It is an essential part of the functioning of liberal democracy. By subverting this, he can still provoke his greatest fear: bringing down this republic by his own actions.

