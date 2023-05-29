Imran Khan congratulates Erdogan on his election victory





PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after his re-election in a historic runoff that was the biggest challenge of his 20 years in power.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan sent his congratulations to Erdogan and prayed that his new five-year term will be prosperous for the people of Turkiye.

“I would like to congratulate Erdogan on behalf of the people of my country as he is considered a friend of Pakistan. I pray that his new five-year term as president will bring prosperity to the people of Turkey,” Imran Khan said.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 29, 2023

Pakistan, a longtime friend and ally of Turkey, warmly congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his resounding election victory. The Pakistani government, along with its people, hailed President Erdogan’s remarkable achievement, reaffirming the enduring bond between the two nations.

Read more: Resounding victory for Recep Tayyip Erdogans as he extends his rule by 20 years

Pakistan’s president and prime minister had both issued statements congratulating Erdogan on his election victory.

“I congratulate my dear friend and brother President Erdogan on his re-election as President of Turkey. His victory reflects the people’s confidence in him. Turkey is a close friend and a country with which we have had brotherly relations for centuries,” said the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi.

“Pakistan and Turkey have always supported each other and I am confident that our relationship will continue to flourish under your dynamic leadership. We look forward to working closely with you and further expanding bilateral cooperation with Turkey in all areas of mutual interest,” he added.

— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 29, 2023

Similarly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Erdogan was one of the few world leaders whose politics were rooted in public service.

I look forward to working with him to further deepen our strategic partnership in accordance with the excellent brotherhood between our two peoples, he said.

Warmest congratulations to my dear brother HE President @RTErdogan for his historic re-election as President of the Republic of Turkey. He is one of the few world leaders whose politics are rooted in public service. He was a pillar of strength for oppressed Muslims and a

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 28, 2023

The election had been seen as one of the most important so far for Turkey, with the opposition believing it had a strong chance of toppling Erdogan and reversing his policies after his popularity was hit by a crisis. of the cost of living.

Erdogan’s challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu called it “the most unfair election in years”, but did not dispute the result. Official results showed Kilicdaroglu winning 47.9% of the vote to Erdogan’s 52.1%, indicating a deeply divided nation.

Read more: Gays won’t infiltrate Turkey’s Erdogan leaders

