Modi inaugurates India’s grand new parliament







India’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new Indian parliament in a ceremony steeped in religious symbolism but boycotted by opposition parties. NEW DELHI — Flanked by priests, Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new Indian parliament on Sunday in a ceremony steeped in religious symbolism but boycotted by opposition parties. The new hexagonal building – shaped like a coffin, an opposition party has said – is the centerpiece of a redesign of the heart of New Delhi by Modi aimed at ridding India’s capital of remnants of British colonial rule. “India is not only a democratic nation but also the mother of democracy,” Modi said. “It is not just a building…it is the temple of democracy that gives the world a message of India’s determination.” The unveiling was preceded by a multi-faith prayer ceremony and Modi then entered the chamber accompanied by a group of chanting Hindu seers in saffron robes before installing a ceremonial scepter. Later, he entered the chamber to chants of “Modi Modi” by government lawmakers. – Secular constitution – Many members of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) espouse the idea of ​​Hindu hegemony in the Hindu-majority nation of 1.4 billion, which is home to multiple faiths and has a strictly secular constitution. Sunday’s ceremony also took place on the birthday of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a prominent Hindu ideologue who mentored the assassin of independence hero Mahatma Gandhi. Nineteen opposition parties boycotted the event because Modi, not India’s President Draupadi Murmu, was inaugurating the new chamber, calling it a “direct assault on our democracy”. Modi “relentlessly gutted” parliament, with opposition lawmakers “disqualified, suspended and muted” and laws passed “with almost no debate”, according to a party statement. – ‘Coronation’ – The new legislature building stands next to the aging and cramped colonial-era parliament building designed by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker in the 1920s which it will replace. The often restless legislature saw a series of raucous disruptions in February as the government blocked demands from the opposition – led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi – for an investigation into links between Modi and tycoon Gautam Adani. Adani’s business empire has been hit by allegations of accounting fraud, which he denies. Rahul Gandhi, the embattled scion of India’s most famous political dynasty, was disqualified from the lower parliament days later after being sentenced to two years in prison in an unrelated criminal defamation case over a remark by campaign in 2019. “Prime Minister considers the inauguration of Parliament a crowning achievement,” Gandhi tweeted on Sunday. But Amit Malviya, who heads the BJP’s social media campaign, pointed to the 1927 inauguration of the old parliament building by the British viceroy and attended by Gandhi’s great-great-grandfather, Motilal Nehru. “Congress, which then had no qualms about genuflecting to the British, now has a problem attending the inauguration, even if the person conducting the ceremony is a democratically elected prime minister,” said Malviya to AFP. – Wrestlers – Outside, police arrested several wrestlers, including Olympic medalists, along with dozens of their supporters as they attempted to march towards parliament, an AFP reporter at the scene said. A group of wrestlers has been organizing a sit-in since last month to demand the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh, the head of the wrestling federation who is also a BJP lawmaker, over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation that he denies. Among those arrested and taken to buses were Olympic bronze medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2580239/modi-inaugurates-grand-new-indian-parliament The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos