“My fellow Republicans wanted me to lie,” says Liz Cheney in her opening speech





No party, no nation, no people can defend and perpetuate a constitutional republic if it accepts leaders who have gone to war against the rule of law, against the democratic process, against the peaceful transfer of power, against the Constitution itself. -even, added Cheney.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, she was a member of the House Republican leadership until her continued opposition to Trump’s actions and her vote to impeach him led her colleagues to oust her from the leadership. Cheney was the ranking Republican on the high-profile Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol riot, a position that partly cost her re-election in 2022.

Since leaving Congress, Cheney has unabashedly denounced the events surrounding Jan. 6 and has been relentless in his criticism of the former president. Although she called Trump by name on Sunday, Cheney said nothing about her 2024 campaign. But she repeatedly attacked her own party and warned of efforts by some political operatives to suppress votes in the next elections.

Cleta Mitchell, a political operative and election denier, recently told a rally of Republicans that it was extremely important that they make sure students don’t vote, Cheney said. Those who attempt to unravel the foundations of our republic, who threaten the rule of law and the sanctity of elections know they cannot succeed if you vote. So, class of 2023, get out there and vote.

Cheney also urged graduates, especially women, to consider running for office.

This country needs more of you in the office. You might have noticed that men are pretty much running things these days, and it’s not really going too well, she said. You can change that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/05/28/liz-cheney-republicans-colorado-commencement-speech-00099132 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos