Imran Khan urges Pakistan SC to ensure judicial inquiry into May 9 violence





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged Supreme Court justices to take notice and ensure a judicial investigation into the violence that took place on May 9 so that only the “guilty ones are punished”, Dawn reported.

Khan said the Supreme Court should take this suo motu into account and issue instructions to release female political prisoners, who were peacefully protesting, according to the Dawn report. He stressed that a judicial investigation was needed to identify those who shot and killed 25 unarmed protesters and injured hundreds of protesters. He said some 10,000 political prisoners had been jailed without investigation, while vandalism and arson had been reported in a few places in the province.

Imran Khan spoke of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government’s alleged efforts to “cripple the PTI through a series of desertions”, Dawn reported. Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said the government will continue to ‘pressure’ party leaders and make as many defections as they want in the next ‘two, three or even four weeks. “.

While addressing his supporters via video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran Khan called on the PDM government to give a timetable for the elections and announce polls to lead the country out of political and economic crises.

“I am not asking for elections for my power but for the good of the country,” said Imran Khan. He stressed that the people of Pakistan should be allowed to make their choice in the upcoming elections. He added, “Don’t destroy the country in your efforts to remove Imran Khan,” Dawn reported.

In his remarks, Imran Khan referred to Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s press conference and said that all his doubts had been cleared that the interim Punjab government was “mistreating women”. He said, “I heard about ‘rape’ of female political prisoners from the PTI.” He said women had “never” been abused in Pakistan.

Imran Khan said, “Never in Pakistan have women been abused like the PDM and interim governments in Punjab are doing,” Dawn reported. Earlier on Saturday, Rana Sanaullah claimed that “intelligence agencies intercepted a conversation, revealing disturbing plots and planned actions, including a raid on the PTI leader’s house and a staged rape”, according to the report. . He said they were aimed at wrongly implicating law enforcement in the crime and raising the issue internationally.

