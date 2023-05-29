Deadline approaches for Covid survey response after Johnson WhatsApp requests





Ministers are under pressure over whether to release unredacted WhatsApp messages and logs belonging to Boris Johnson to the Covid-19 inquiry or risk sparking a fresh legal row. The Cabinet Office has until 4pm on May 30 to respond to the request or risk the prospect of legal action. It has so far resisted Lady Halletts’ request for a formal inquiry, raising the possibility that ministers could seek to challenge it through judicial review. The row was sparked by a legal request sent by the inquiry on April 28 for a number of documents, including unredacted WhatsApp messages and diaries belonging to the former prime minister between January 2020 and February 2022. In May the Cabinet Office refused the request, which was made under Section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005 and which also applies to messages from former adviser Henry Cook. Sir Chris Whitty, Sir Patrick Vallance then Prime Minister Boris Johnson Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA In a ruling last week, Lady Hallett rejected the argument that the inquiry request was unlawful and claimed the Cabinet Office had misunderstood the scope of the inquiry. In her response, she stated that the requested documentation was potentially relevant to lines of inquiry. The Cabinet Office has already provided more than 55,000 documents, 24 personal witness statements and eight company statements to the inquiry. But the government believes it has no obligation to unambiguously disclose irrelevant information. A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: We are fully committed to our obligations in the Covid-19 investigation. As such, much time and effort has been devoted to fully assisting the Inquiry over the past 11 months. We will continue to provide all elements relevant to the investigation, in accordance with the law, before the start of proceedings. It was one of the greatest news stories of our time – and it’s still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know of the notorious Downing Street parties? With new revelations from our Issue 10 sources, in their own words, hear the inside story… According to the notice requesting the unredacted messages, the investigation calls for conversations between Mr Johnson and a host of government figures, officials and officials. The list includes England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, as well as the then chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance. Messages with then-Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock are also requested, as well as with former top aide Dominic Cummings and the UK Chancellor. era, Rishi Sunak. The inquiry had also requested copies of the 24 notebooks containing contemporaneous notes written by the former prime minister in clean, unredacted form, except only for any redactions applied for national security reasons. Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know.

