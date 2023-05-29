Biden, Putin, Macron and other world leaders congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogana speaking to supporters gathered outside his residence after his victory in the Turkish presidential election in Istanbul’s Kisikli district. | Photo credit: AFP

On May 28, the head of Turkey’s electoral commission declared President Tayyip Erdogan the winner of a historic run-off that will extend his 20-year rule until 2028. Based on the provisional results, it was determined that Recep Tayyip Erdogan was elected president, Supreme Election Council Chairman Ahmet Yener was quoted as saying by state news agency Anadolu. Earlier in the evening, as the results showed, main secular opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Mr Erdogan declared victory in the historic second round which posed the greatest challenge to his 20 years in office. transformative but divisive reign. The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, congratulated Mr Erdogan on his presidential victory on Sunday, before the announcement of the final results of the Turkish elections. Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated the Turkish leader, who has worked closely with Russia on key international issues despite disagreements, on his re-election. Your victory in these elections is the logical result of your dedicated work as the head of the Turkish Republic, Putin said, according to the Kremlin website. Mr. Putin told Mr. Erdogan, whom he called his dear friend, that his victory was a clear proof of the support of the Turkish people for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy. US President Joe Biden took to Twitter to congratulate Mr Erdogan on his re-election in a historic runoff. I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO allies on bilateral issues and common global challenges, Biden tweeted, not mentioning recent strains in bilateral relations. Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Trkiye on his re-election. I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and common global challenges. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 28, 2023 British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, highlighting the ongoing security collaboration between the two countries. Congratulation to @RTErdogan. I look forward to continuing the close collaboration between our countries, from growing trade to countering security threats as NATO allies. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 28, 2023 He tweeted, Congratulations to (President Erdogan). I look forward to continuing the close collaboration between our countries, from growing trade to countering security threats as NATO allies. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also praised Erdogan, hailing the countries as close partners and allies whose peoples and economies are deeply connected. Congratulations to President Erdogan – together we want to push forward our common agenda with renewed momentum, Scholz wrote on Twitter. Germany and Trikiye are close partners and allies, our peoples and our economies are deeply connected. Congratulations to President Erdoan – together we want to push forward our common agenda with renewed momentum! — Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) May 28, 2023 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the re-election of Erdogan who, despite close ties to the Russian leader, has positioned himself as a mediator in the ongoing conflict. President due to his victory in the presidential elections @RTErdogan congratulations.

We hope that our cooperation for the security and stability of Europe will be strengthened and that our strategic partnership will be further strengthened for the benefit of our countries. — (@ZelenskyyUa) May 28, 2023 We count on further strengthening of the strategic partnership for the good of our countries, as well as on strengthening cooperation for the security and stability of Europe, Zelensky said in a message on Twitter, where he congratulated Erdogan for his victory. French leader Emmanuel Macron has congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as Turkey’s president, saying the two nations have immense challenges to overcome together. France and Turkey have huge challenges to face together. Return of peace to Europe, future of our Euro-Atlantic Alliance, Mediterranean Sea. With President Erdogan, whom I congratulate on his re-election, we will continue to move forward. —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 28, 2023 Writing on Twitter, Macron said it was particularly about the return of peace to Europe. With President Erdogan, whom I congratulate, we will continue to move forward, he said.

