Are the assets collapsing? Ivanka distances herself from Donald Trump to escape legal challenges





The US mainstream media is replete with reports claiming a major infighting has broken out within the powerful Trump family. Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, has reportedly distanced herself from her politician father to focus on her business career and escape the legal setbacks associated with the Trump family.

Noting such a case of family feuds, US media reported that Ivanka was absent from the event where Trump announced his re-election bid for the 2024 presidential elections.

Legal challenges facing Ivanka

In the ongoing legal battle surrounding the alleged fraudulent activities of the Trump Organization, Ivanka Trump has taken steps to distance herself from the $250 million fraud case brought by the New York State Attorney General, Letitia James.

Watch: Trump Organization found guilty of all tax evasion charges

Currently named as a defendant alongside her brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as well as other company executives, Ivanka Trump recently decided to terminate the services of attorneys representing her brothers and brought in her own legal team.

According to the lawsuit filed by Attorney General James, the Trump Organization is accused of misrepresenting property values ​​in official records to obtain financial benefits. Although the complaint implicates Ivanka Trump, she argues that she was not directly involved in the alleged wrongdoing.

In a letter submitted to the judge handling the case on March 6, Ivanka Trump’s new legal team requested a postponement of the trial and stressed that the complaint did not present any allegation of her involvement in the creation, preparation, review or certification of his father’s financial statements.

Distancing efforts came too late: analysts

However, legal analyst and attorney Andrew Lieb suggests that Ivanka Trump’s efforts to distance herself from her family may have come too late. While it makes legal sense, Lieb points out that her decision raises the possibility of conflict of interest issues within the family.

The decision to seek separate legal representation suggests there may be ongoing infighting between members of the Trump family involved in the case.

Lieb commented, “It’s a bit late in the game for her to rebrand, although it makes a lot of sense from a legal standpoint. Having all these people when it comes to Trump, Donald Jr ., Eric and Ivanka with the same lawyer , there could be conflict of interest issues I think there is probably something going on here where there is internal bickering because I find the families love each other all until they are all responsible for $250 million.

