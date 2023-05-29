Xi Jinping ‘unlikely’ to go nuclear in Taiwan under Taipei’s bid for US umbrella: defense experts





Defense experts say Taiwan’s call to join US nuclear umbrella could help Taipei deter Xi Jinpingbut Beijing is unlikely to use nuclear weapons against the island nation if a war breaks out. What happened: Amid US-China tensions over Taipei, Taiwan has sought to be included in the US nuclear umbrella that has successfully shielded Japan, South Korea and Australia for decades. reported The South China Morning Post. See also: China aspires to be an evil empire under Xi Jinping, says Pence jibing at Trump Last week, the Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said the island had been in talks with Washington over the nuclear umbrella issue. Analysts said the deal would favor Taiwan and act as an additional security shield against potential military threats from China amid Beijing’s growing nuclear arsenal. John Mearsheimer, an American political scientist and professor of international affairs at the University of Chicago, told Taipei-based CommonWealth Magazine in December that a nuclear umbrella “would create a powerful conventional deterrent in Taiwan.” Meanwhile, another analyst said Beijing is highly unlikely to use nuclear weapons against Taiwan. “Beijing is unlikely to use nuclear weapons to attack Taiwan, given the problem of radiation spread and Taiwan’s proximity to the Chinese mainland,” he added. Chang Yen Tinga retired Taiwanese lieutenant general, said. See also: Elon Musk Says On US-China Relations Amid Inevitable Taiwan Crisis: No Need To Read Between The Lines While Chang also agreed that “it would help undermine Chinese Communist efforts to expand their forces in the Western Pacific if Taiwan were under the nuclear umbrella”. why is it important: The US nuclear umbrella currently extends to Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and countries participating in NATO. Taiwan’s recent engagement with the United States has led to an increase in provocative actions by the Xis military. In recent months, Beijing has sharply stepped up military and political pressure in an attempt to get Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty, including staging war games near the island and warplanes in the Taiwan Air Defense Zone. Read next: Former Taiwan president urges peace talks with Xi Jinping, but Tsai’s government thinks his views are outdated

