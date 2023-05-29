Opinion: Can Tim Scott break the Trump fever for the GOP?





Here we go again. A skilled, conservative, and sympathetic Republican enters the GOP presidential primary against Donald Trump. And then so does another, and another, and another until finally the race becomes a Donald Trump blob against everyone else.

We already saw this film in 2016, and the sequel continued last Monday when US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina threw his hat in the ring for President.

Scott has been one of the most popular, and even beloved, members of the United States Senate ever since—Gov. Nikki Haley nominated him to replace Jim DeMint in 2013. As the second black Republican elected to the Senate since Reconstruction, he has a personal story so remarkable you could make a movie out of it. He has such a conservative record that Ralph Reed could have praised him himself. And Scott is so genuinely down-to-earth that other members of Congress report seeing him reading his Bible on the plane to and from Charleston when the Senate is not in session.

Any other year without Donald Trump on the ballot, you’d think Republicans would jump at the chance to make him their nominee. But with Trump in the race looming loud and clear, it’s not at all clear that simmering GOP voters will go for Scott’s mark of kindness.

On Monday, the 57-year-old lawmaker began his stump speech with a smile, and in much the same way US Senator Raphael Warnock did, by describing how his grandfather once made a living picking cotton, only for his grandson goes to Congress. in two generations.

“It’s the evolution of the country we live in,” Scott said. “This black man, who struggled through the Jim Crow South, believed then, which some now doubt, in the goodness of America.”

Scott is the exact kind of candidate Republicans should nominate to run, and possibly win, against President Joe Biden in 2024, whose age and economic headwinds leave him vulnerable in a battleground state like Georgia. this time.

But if history is our guide, Scott realistically won’t have a chance in the GOP primary, even with $22 million in the bank and at least one billionaire in the audience when he made his Charleston-style announcement. Southern University on Monday.

This isn’t a comment on Scott, but on the growing primary field against Trump — again — in a repeat performance from 2016 when 16 Republicans split the non-Trump field.

Scott now joins a presidential field that already includes former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative radio host Larry Elder. Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to enter the race soon.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin have all said they are also considering running.

In a sign of how seriously Trump isn’t taking Scott’s candidacy, he took to his social media on Monday and said something nice after Scott announced he was running. “Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally ineligible,” Trump wrote.

In reality, Trump may be the only Republican completely ineligible against Biden. Which voters has he won over since losing to Biden in 2020, with another impeachment, criminal indictment and responsible verdict in a rape case on January 6 that have since occurred?

But the bigger the GOP field gets, the better for Trump and the harder it is for non-Trump candidates to break through.

The senator ended his speech the way he started, smiling, but this time on such an upbeat note, only time will tell if GOP voters are in the mood to make it true in 2024.

“We live in a country where it is possible for a child raised in poverty by a single mother in a small apartment to one day serve in the House of the People, and maybe even in the White House,” he said. he declares. Maybe.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/2023/may/29/opinion-can-tim-scott-break-the-trump-fever-for/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos