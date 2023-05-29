Splashy Anies attacks electric car subsidies, that’s Jokowi’s message





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has revealed the message of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the urgency of obtaining subsidies for electric vehicles in Indonesia. Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, electricity expert Sripeni Inten Cahyani said there were at least three important points conveyed by President Jokowi regarding subsidies for electric vehicles in Indonesia. First of all, concerning the financial burden of the state. Subsidies deployed for fuel oil (BBM) will be partly diverted to subsidies for electric vehicles. Sripeni said subsidies diverted to electric vehicles, especially electric motorcycles, accounted for just 2.4% of total subsidies given to subsidized fuel. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Most of it (fuel subsidies) is taken a little, Rp. 7 million times 1 million (subsidies per motorbike) Rp. 7 trillion Rp. From last year Rp 823 trillion in fuel subsidies and offsets, so only 2.4% so if put in 2023 it might provide some kind of assistance because people say, oh it’s cheap, delicious, easy, really cheap but the cost of buying it is expensive,” explained Sripeni in the Merdeka Barat 9 Dialogue Forum, Monday (29/5/2023). Further, Sripeni explained President Jokowi’s second message that grants given to convert conventional motorbikes to electric motorbikes can provide an option for people who still want to use their old motorbikes but can be converted to electric motorbikes. “So the conversion program is to carry out a concrete approach to energy transition. Because before (classic motorcycles) drank fuel, so they don’t drink fuel. Of course, this government program exists. toolsit’s a new bike, if people can afford a more expensive one,” he added. And finally, Sripeni continued, the grant that was deployed was the implementation of the Greenhouse Reduction Act (ERK) mandate that was also included in the ratification of the 2016 Paris Agreement. “The multiplier effect can be up to 67 times that of nickel, which is currently banned for export, so we were told to process the minerals, right? multiplier effectthe added value of the ore then increases the treatment process already 11 times the added value. Until the cell reached 67 times, imagine,” he concluded. As is known, some time ago the presidential candidate (Capres) Anies Baswedan criticized electric car subsidies in his speech at the inauguration of the national mandate. Initially, Anies said that Indonesia has so many opportunities, especially in the field of environment. The government must guarantee the right resources to deal with environmental challenges. “The solution to dealing with environmental challenges, air pollution does not lie in subsidizing electric cars for electric car owners who don’t need subsidies, does it?” Anies said in her speech. Anies calculated that subsidies for electric cars in passenger car use have higher carbon emissions per capita per kilometer than those for oil-fired buses. “Emissions per kilometer and per capita of electric cars are compared to those of fuel-powered buses. Why can this happen, because buses carry many people while cars carry few people,” Anies said. Moreover, Anies said, during his experience as governor of DKI Jakarta, private electric vehicles did not replace cars in his garage, so they would add more cars to the streets. “Thus increasing traffic congestion on the roads. So what is being pushed is the democratization of resources, that we direct resources held by the state to sectors that provide real benefits to many people, not only to get attention in conversations, especially social media conversations,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Prepare for LCGC’s price increase, electric cars are discounted by Jumbo (Finally)



