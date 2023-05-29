Steve Barclay says Boris Johnson ‘still has a role in politics’ | UK News

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has insisted Boris Johnson still has a huge role to play in politics and should remain an MP after the next general election.

The backing comes after the former prime minister hit out at the Cabinet Office for passing information to police about other potential lockdown breaches during his time as prime minister.

Mr Barclay, who was appointed Health Secretary by Mr Johnson after Sajid Javid dramatically left the post and sparked a wave of resignations that ended in his downfall, defended his former boss on Sunday.

Asked on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday show if the former prime minister was toast, he said: No, I think Boris has a huge role to play. We saw his leadership in the country’s response to Ukraine, where he took the lead.

Mr Johnson faces new questions about his behavior during lockdown (Picture: PA)

He added: Of course I want to see Boris back as an MP and I want to see all my colleagues back, but the fact is that Boris has achieved a lot.

Mr Johnson appeared troubled when approached by Sky News at a Washington DC airport on Friday and asked about entries in his departmental diary which were referred to two forces.

The Times, which broke the story, reported that the documents show visits by friends to Checkers – the prime minister’s grace and country residence – and other events in Downing Street.

Asked what the entries show, he replied: They just record the events of my day.

Mr Johnson has previously been fined for attending a rally in Downing Street to mark his birthday in June 2020 – one of a series of political crises which ultimately led to the end of his term as Prime Minister .

This whole thing is a bunch of nonsense from start to finish…I find it ridiculous that items from my diary are being handpicked and handed over to the police, to the Privileges Committee without anyone even having the right basic sense for asking told me what those entries were referring to, he said.

The new information came to light during a review by government-funded lawyers ahead of the Covid public inquiry.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay made the claims during an interview with Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday (Picture: Sky News)

Mr Johnson has since announced he is severing ties with his legal team and looking for new lawyers, which the Sunday Mirror says could cost taxpayers up to £1million.

The Cabinet Office is adamant ministers had no role in the decision-making behind the referrals to the police, while Mr Johnson believes he is the victim of politically motivated confusion.

But, as the Sunday Times reports, Jeremy Quin, the paymaster general, is said to have approved handing over documents to the privileges committee set up to investigate whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament about the party gate.

The fallout adds to the problems facing Mr Sunak, who received a fixed sentence alongside Mr Johnson in the June 2020 event and now faces unrest from allies of the former prime minister.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said he thought the public had had enough of the stories about the former prime minister.

These are deeply personal things and growing revelations about Boris Johnson, I think, only add to that feeling of pain and people are fed up,” he told broadcasters on Friday.

I think there are now questions about why these allegations have not been published before, all these allegations.

