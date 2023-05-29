The ZIP Codes Giving Donald Trump The Most Money In Texas





(Stacker) Former President Donald Trump has announced his intention to run for president again in 2024. Despite potential complications presented by his indictment for falsifying business records in March and a jury finding him liable for defamation and sexual abuse in civil court in May, Trump announced no changes to his re-election bid; in fact, the Trump campaign announced an influx of donations after his grand jury indictment, signaling continued support from his base.

Stacker analyzed Federal Election Commission records from January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023 to compile a list of ZIP codes that gave Donald Trump the most money for the 2024 presidential election.

The total number of donations from Texas was $1,194,051 out of 20,288 individual donations.

Each zip code is ranked by its total donation amount per 1,000 people to the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. Campaign Committee, as the Donald J. Trump For President 2024, Inc PAC.

Only cases handled by the FEC from single individuals (as opposed to outside groups or committees) were considered. Demographic and demographic information comes from the Census Bureau. The townships listed next to each postcode represent the largest community within that respective postcode, but do not necessarily encompass its entire population. They are proposed as a geographical reference.

Postal codes with populations less than 1,000 or with unavailable demographic data were excluded from the analysis, as were postal codes with fewer than 10 individual donations.

#25. 76802 (early, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $307.73 ($1,762 total) – Number of individual donations: 38 – Population: 5,727 – Median household income: $60,125

#24. 77554 (Galveston, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $319.37 ($2,875 total) – Number of individual donations: 40 – Population: 9,001 – Median household income: $81,058

#23. 78257 (San Antonio, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $324.08 ($2,982 total) – Number of individual donations: 19 – Population: 9,201 – Median household income: $66,094

#22. 75763 (Frankston, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $337.18 ($2,194 total) – Number of individual donations: 56 – Population: 6,507 – Median household income: $59,091

#21. 78256 (San Antonio, TX)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $339.93 ($3,928 total) – Number of individual donations: 13 – Population: 11,554 – Median household income: $84,040

#20. 75859 (Streetman, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $340.58 ($724 total) – Number of individual donations: 11 – Population: 2,125 – Median household income: $54,722

#19. 78945 (LaGrange, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $342.91 ($3,625 total) – Number of individual donations: 14 – Population: 10,570 – Median household income: $60,966

#18. 78934 (Columbus, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $370.51 ($2,455 total) – Number of individual donations: 35 – Population: 6,626 – Median household income: $61,573

#17. 79851 (Sierra Blanca, TX)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $375.10 ($590 total) – Number of individual donations: 21 – Population: 1,573 – Median household income: –

#16. 75225 (Dallas, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $385.40 ($8,364 total) – Number of individual donations: 69 – Population: 21,703 – Median household income: $169,547

#15. 75656 (Hughes Springs, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $400.74 ($1,911 total) – Number of individual donations: 81 – Population: 4,768 – Median household income: $43,583

#14. 79121 (Yellow, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $401.64 ($2,164 total) – Number of individual donations: 96 – Population: 5,388 – Median household income: $69,750

#13. 76538 (Jonesboro, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $408.11 ($457 total) – Number of individual donations: 15 – Population: 1,119 – Median household income: $60,375

#12. 75651 (Harleton, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $442.17 ($929 total) – Number of individual donations: 44 – Population: 2,101 – Median household income: $60,295

#11. 76671 (Morgan, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $617.80 ($1,010 total) – Number of individual donations: 36 – Population: 1,635 – Median household income: $61,402

#ten. 75410 (Alba, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $623.63 ($2,788 total) – Number of individual donations: 78 – Population: 4,470 – Median household income: $65,281

#9. 75931 (Brookland, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $661.86 ($1,205 total) – Number of individual donations: 12 – Population: 1,821 – Median household income: $48,602

#8. 79366 (Ransom Canyon, TX)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $671.67 ($744 total) – Number of individual donations: 16 – Population: 1,107 – Median household income: $119,009

#7. 76245 (Gordonville, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $673.54 ($1,166 total) – Number of individual donations: 17 – Population: 1,731 – Median household income: $32,404

#6. 79064 (Olton, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $685.31 ($1,674 total) – Number of individual donations: 14 – Population: 2,442 – Median household income: $57,583

#5. 78231 (San Antonio, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $687.93 ($6,954 total) – Number of individual donations: 75 – Population: 10,109 – Median household income: $103,504

#4. 78401 (Corpus Christi, TX)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $724.38 ($3,376 total) – Number of individual donations: 29 – Population: 4,660 – Median household income: $30,625

#3. 78597 (South Padre Island, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $762.07 ($1,629 total) – Number of individual donations: 30 – Population: 2,138 – Median household income: $60,688

#2. 79543 ​​(Roby, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $944.02 ($1,223 total) – Number of individual donations: 15 – Population: 1,295 – Median household income: $62,500

#1. 78954 (Round Top, Texas)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $1,690.56 ($2,105 total) – Number of individual donations: 20 – Population: 1,245 – Median household income: $89,457

