Fact check by Imran Khan





PTI leader Imran Khan talks to media representatives at his residence in Lahore on May 18, 2023. AFP

Social media users have instructed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan for spreading false information after he tweeted an old video of a burning truck citing that it belonged to his lawmaker party, Malik Shahzad Awan, from Karachi.

Khan and his party’s social media team took to Twitter to share videos of burning trucks claiming they belonged to the lawmaker. They also alleged that Awan was being pressured to quit the party and following his refusal to do so, his vehicles were set on fire.

However, the claims were quickly refuted by social media users who called out the PTI leader for spreading lies and misinforming his followers.

They verified that the videos were, in fact, of trucks that were burned in a fire at the Nowsheras oil depot a year ago.

The cricketer-turned-politician and the PTI eventually had to delete the tweets, which they had previously posted in a hurry without verifying the origins of the video.

In the now-deleted tweets, Khan wrote: “Our Sindh (Karachi) MPA Malik Shahzad Awan was pressured to leave PTI. When he was refused, his fleet was set on fire and destroyed. All ticket holders and PTI aspirants are today confronted with this fascism, our fundamental rights are openly flouted under the helpless gaze of our justice.”

Screenshot of Imran Khan’s deleted tweet.

PTI, meanwhile, tweeted: “Our Sindh MPA Malik Shahzad Awan’s trucks were set on fire when he refused to leave PTI. His business was completely destroyed.”

Screenshot of PTI’s deleted tweet.

After civilian and military leaders moved to punish rioters and instigators of the violent May 9 protests that erupted after the arrest of Khan, who faces a slew of cases ranging from corruption to terrorism, many PTI leaders have left the party, with some changing their allegiance to other parties and others bidding farewell to politics.

The exodus facing his party has been called by Khan a “forced divorce”, particularly after figures such as Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi, among others, parted ways with the PTI and Khan. .

“We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan, but for PTI a new phenomenon has emerged, forced divorces,” Khan, a former prime minister, said in a tweet.

Party leaders announced their departure as not only public and private buildings, but also military installations, including Rawalpindi’s headquarters, were attacked on May 9.

