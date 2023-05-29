The debt ceiling war waged by the reckless GOP has already undermined Americas global position

Even if the tentative agreement between White House and GOP to raise debt ceiling is finalized, the latest debt ceiling drama has shown a country gone mad. The eagerness of hardliners in the GOP to trigger the first US default and shake up the entire global economy for domestic political purposes is staggering. It presents a damning picture of a broken American political system to the world.

Writing about the theater of America’s debt ceiling absurdity, the eminent Financial Times economist Martin Wolf asked: How to assess the possibility of a voluntary default of the most important country in the world? Is something as crazy as this really likely to happen?

The answer to his question is, absurdly: Yes, it’s still possible.

READ MORE: As Kiev counteroffensive intensifies, US must give Ukraine the advanced weapons it needs | Trudy Rubin

Our allies and adversaries understand that the global role of the Americas is changing. He will no longer act as the policeman of the world. In this new bipolar world, the United States and China jostle for position while Russia plays anti-Western spoilers.

Yet our allies still rely on the economic stability and political leadership of the Americas at a time when democracy as a viable political system is in question. China Xi Jinping told President Joe Biden that democracies will fail because they take too long to find consensus. Only autocracies, Xi argues, can meet the challenges of the 21st century.

This fabricated debt crisis might as well be a secret Chinese plot to prove Xi’s view correct.

It was only recently that President Biden had to rush back in Washington for the G-7 meeting in Japan to resolve the debt crisis before the June 5 deadline. He had to cancel important visits intended to solidify our ties with the Asia-Pacific, where China seeks to dominate.

This hasty departure exposed the political dysfunction of the Americas to appalled allies and gleeful adversaries. As spokesperson for the National Security Council John Kirby said it: China and Russia would like nothing more than us to be lacking so that they can point fingers and say, you see, the United States is not a stable and reliable partner. They know that our ability to pay our debts is a key element of US credibility and leadership in the world.

So the ability of Republican hardliners to ignore the global backlash to their economic game, even if Congress cuts a deal at the last minute, is deeply troubling. Donald Trump, the leading GOP candidate for 2024, actually urged Republican members of Congress to press forward. If they don’t give you massive discounts, you’ll have to default, he said.

Even more irresponsibly, Trump insisted that a default was not serious. It’s psychological, he says. It could be maybe nothing, maybe it’s a bad week, or a bad day, who knows. With this occasional dismissal, Trump ignored the Treasury Secretary Warning from Janet Yellens that a default would produce an economic and financial catastrophe.

Currently, US Treasuries are considered the safest place for governments and foreign institutions to invest their cash reserves, and these loans essentially fund our deficit. If that confidence falters, foreign capital will move elsewhere, a process that has already begun and that will disrupt the US economic system.

The GOP answer seems to be: who cares?

Such recklessness further angers Americas allies, already appalled by the GOP’s widespread refusal to recognize the 2020 election results. They have not forgotten that US economic misconduct precipitated the global collapse of 2008. and that Washington nearly defaulted under pressure from the GOP in 2011. They know that this debt ceiling misstep will happen again in the future unless US laws are changed.

That’s more to convince Xi, and many countries that look to China for a political example, that his prognosis on democracies is correct.

What is so infuriating about the GOP’s debt ceiling theater is its willingness to sacrifice Americas reputation and economy for nothing. Any claim that this farce is really about deficit reduction is false.

The United States has an outdated system of having Congress raise the debt ceiling every year to cover obligations already incurred during the previous financial year. It is not intended to be misused to force future spending cuts that a political party cannot achieve through legislative means.

Until recently, raising the debt ceiling was automatic. Since 1960, Congress has raised, extended, or revised the debt ceiling 78 times, 49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic presidents. according to the US Treasury Department.

Under Trump, Republicans raised the debt ceiling three times, without preconditions. They had to raise it because Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy and for corporations had increased the national debt approximately $7.8 trillion.

READ MORE: Meet the Israeli military reservists fighting for democracy | Trudy Rubin

Trump’s tax cut spree is a big part of today’s budget deficit. Yet the GOP won’t consider raising taxes but insists on reducing discretionary spending (mainly the social safety net), which is a very small part of the overall budget. In other words, Republicans are willing to risk global economic chaos to pursue their narrow goals.

Hopefully House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Biden can finalize their agreement before the Default Time. But even if they do, the same crisis will happen again later.

The GOP and Trump are playing a game that could eventually convince foreign investors that the United States is no longer trustworthy. This encourages our adversaries, especially China, to suspect that our political system is permanently broken, which poses a danger to US security. Does the GOP care?