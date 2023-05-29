Jokowi asks Gibran not to be encouraged to run for vice-president: it doesn’t make sense









Solo – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) pointed out that his eldest son who served as Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was not old enough. This was forwarded by Jokowi in response on behalf of Gibran who is currently part of the 2024 Vice Presidential or Vice Presidential Candidate Exchange. Reported Detik NewsThis response was conveyed by Jokowi during a meeting with a number of editors and several content creators such as Helmy Yahya to Akbar Faizal at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta on Monday (5/29/ 2023). During the meeting, Jokowi alluded to the rules regarding the age of presidential and vice-presidential candidates. As known, the requirements for presidential and vice-presidential candidates must be at least 40 years old. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content “This rule already exists, in terms of age it is not possible,” said Jokowi, quoted by Detik News. Jokowi also asked that Gibran not be pushed into running for vice president. “Don’t get pushed around, it’s already illogical,” Jokowi continued. Previously, Gibran had pointed out that he was not old enough to become a running mate. This was forwarded by Gibran to answer the question of calling himself Prabowo Subianto’s running mate. “Age is not enough (discussion of becoming Prabowo’s cawapres), wis no (I) answered, wis another question, age is not enough,” Gibran said at Solo Town Hall on Friday (5/5). At that time, Gibran also pointed out that the news regarding him as Prabowo’s running mate was just a rumour. “These are just rumours,” he said. Gibran also said no party has ever invited him to speak about the running mate. Watch the video “Gibran apologizes directly to Ganjar for the U-20 World Cup“

